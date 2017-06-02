24°
Business

The job where you may not get paid for a year

2nd Jun 2017 9:08 AM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT'S the job where you could work 60 hours a week and not get paid for a year.

Many of us dream of starting our own business, being our own boss.

But the brutal reality is that it is bloody hard work.

And too often, small and medium size business (SME) owners are having to dip into their cash reserves to keep their dream alive.

The latest Suncorp SME vs Me Report revealed one in three SMEs use personal finances to manage their cash flow, and a quarter of sole traders and new business owners (in operation less than three years) haven't been paid by their business in the past 12 months.

Only one in five make personal superannuation contributions.

Suncorp CEO Customer Platforms, Gary Dransfield, said while business owners were satisfied with their performance many were overlooking their personal wellbeing to achieve business success.

"Despite more than half of SMEs admitting it's important to keep personal and business finances separate, our findings highlight many SMEs prioritise their business over their personal wealth and wellbeing," Mr Dransfield said.

"More than two thirds of owners have experienced personal challenges including fatigue, financial stress, loss of motivation or relationship strain because of work-related matters."

There's a lot of heavy lifting in the early days of a business.
There's a lot of heavy lifting in the early days of a business.

But despite the personal sacrifices, the Suncorp SME vs Me Report found businesses were generally satisfied and understood managing a business required a long-term view.

"Business owners aren't motivated by instant gratification or quick success.

"It takes at least three years for a business owner to feel confident and satisfied about their business's profit generation and outlook.

"Similarly, while many new businesses don't expect to meet their 12 month goals (84 per cent), its pleasing to see one third are confident in reaching their five-year goals."

Rebekah Strachan of Raw by Bek.
Rebekah Strachan of Raw by Bek.

Technology tools key to small business success

Technology and digital tools were revealed as key ingredients to business capabilities.

Confidence levels were higher amongst enterprises with social media, a mobile app or search engine optimisation (SEO).

"As technology and digital capabilities continue to enhance and evolve, so do the opportunities for business.

"We found businesses that use online or digital tools are more confident in reaching their medium-term business goals.

"Interestingly, nearly half of SMEs with 10+ year tenures don't use any online or digital tools within their business which could potentially explain why business confidence and expectations of profit generation drop after the 10-year mark."

Being your own business has its benefits - and stresses.
Being your own business has its benefits - and stresses.

Being their own boss was revealed as the key motivation for starting a business, followed by passion and work-life balance.

"Generally, business owners were likely to be more satisfied with their work-life balance - despite a fifth working a 60+ hour work week - when they found time to look after their health, ensured work didn't intrude on their personal life and completed their work within normal hours.

"These insights reinforce the need for small businesses to make time to prioritise their wellbeing and life outside their business.

"Time is so valuable to small business owners, yet it's the one thing they rarely have enough off.

There are many solutions available- digital software programs, business dashboards, business advisors, accountants - which can remove operational complexities and alleviate some time pressures."

News Corp Australia

Topics:  employment jobs small business

Just In

Ain’t no mountain high enough

GOING on a hike is one of the best ways to get active and outdoors and the big smoke Brisbane is dishing up the goods.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

End to squeeze on Bundy Juice in sight

End to squeeze on Bundy Juice in sight

IF YOU'RE craving a glass of Bundy Juice's orange juice, you won't have to much longer for your fix.

SOS: Calls for Maroons to blood Hess

POWERHOUSE: Many are calling for Bundy product Coen Hess to be selected for Origin duties.

Queensland team shows its age in drubbing

WHAT'S ON: Friday, June 2

NIGHT OF NIGHTS: Shalom College's formal is on tonight.

Five things you need to know today

The job where you may not get paid for a year

Many business owners don't have enough to pay themselves.

How some are sacrificing their own personal well being to 'get ahead'

Local Partners

Bundy's business 'angels' bring home first place

THREE Bundaberg high school students have won a major business competition with their "dangerously good” pitch.

Why this could be best flu buster in winter

A nutritious winter meal – Roast beef - is served up by Meals on Wheels.

18,000 Australians are put in hospital by cold-related illnesses

WHAT'S ON: Friday, June 2

NIGHT OF NIGHTS: Shalom College's formal is on tonight.

Five things you need to know today

80-tonne monster may be the most terrifying thing ever

THE BEAST: Bundaberg Show.

Wild ride is at the show

Where to shop or see a doctor on the show holiday

Many stores will be open in Bundaberg.

Opening hours in Bundy

Karl slams sleazy Daily Mail article about female colleague

KARL Stefanovic has delivered an impassioned speech on Today this morning, slamming tabloid website the Daily Mail over an article.

Ed Sheeran's Aussie promoter says more tickets will be offered

Never fear, Sheeran fans. More tickets are on their way.

UK star's promoter begs Australian fans to be patient.

'AS IF': Clueless turns 22, Alicia Silverstone spills goss

It was all about the clothes

Silverstone surprised fans at a screening of Clueless

MOVIE REVIEW: Something's been lost in translation in Baywatch film adaptation

Dwayne Johnson, AKA The Rock, and Zac Efron star in Baywatch.

The men are the sex objects in musclebound Baywatch

Comedic side of magic

DUO: Asher Treleaven and Gypsy Wood in their Peter and Bambi Heaven comedy magic show.

Don't miss the hilarious Peter and Bambi

One Night Only to catch Elvis, Big O in Bundy

TRIBUTE: Eddie Daniels as Roy Orbison.

Hear their hits next month

What's on the big screen this week

Gal Gadot in a scene from the movie Wonder Woman.

Two huge films, Wonder Woman and Baywatch make their cinema debuts.

PRIVATE FAMILY HOME WITH 3 LIVING AREAS, 4 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE, POOL, 15 x 9 SHED and 6549m2 ALLOTMENT

6 Clydesdale Avenue, Branyan 4670

House 4 2 5 $529,000

This must see home located on the city fringe in Parklands Estate Branyan is perfect for the family lifestyle environment. Positioned on 6,549m2, allotment this...

SPACIOUS UNIT IN A GREAT CENTRAL LOCATION

3/60 Electra Street, Bundaberg West 4670

Unit 2 1 1 $235,000

Located in the very sought after Bundaberg West area, this unit is just a few minutes walk to the major Hinkler Place Shopping Centre via the Railway line overpass...

GREAT VALUE IN AVENELL HEIGHTS

12 Avenell Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 1 2 $249,000

The time has come for this appealing home situated in sought after Avenell Heights to be sold. The home features a huge separate rumpus room living area that can...

GORGEOUS FEDERATION HOME ACROSS 2 BLOCKS

23 Steindl Street, Bundaberg East 4670

House 3 2 2 $359,000

Located less than 5 minutes to Bundaberg's C.B.D on the beach side of town sits this gorgeous federation home on a well elevated double block. The home features...

POTENTIAL OFFICE SPACE IN HOSPITAL PRECINCT

116 Woongarra Street, Bundaberg West 4670

House 5 2 2 $399,000

Situated on a 1,012m2 Residential B block in one of Bundaberg's most highly sought after locations is this must see Queenslander with excellent street appeal...

PRICED TO GO - 4 BEDROOMS, 2 LIVING, 1017M2 BLOCK IN FANTASTIC LOCATION

21 Fleming Street, Norville 4670

House 4 1 2 $279,500

Do not delay in organising your inspection on this must see brick and tile 4 bedroom home in Norville as the owners have made the decision to sell and the property...

BE QUICK - BRICK DUPLEX, GREAT LOCATION

31 Brady Street, Avenell Heights 4670

Duplex 4 2 2 $329,000

Attention investors, here is an excellent opportunity to increase your real estate portfolio with this must have duplex. Located in a very handy position, these 2...

GREAT STREET APPEAL, SPACIOUS LIVING AND SOPHISTICATED STYLE

231 Avoca Road, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 2 $449,000

This immaculate property is perfect for those searching for a modern, sophisticated and stylish home in a great location positioned within close proximity to...

IDEAL BRICK STARTER OR INVESTMENT

22 Thomas Thomsen Drive, Thabeban 4670

House 3 1 1 $189,000

Are you looking for a good starter first home or investment property without breaking the bank? Positioned just short walking distance to daycare centres, public...

NEAT, SWEET and COMPLETE

23 Grange Street, Norville 4670

House 2 1 2 $195,000

Situated in ever popular Norville conveniently located central to all amenities sits this beautifully kept and loved home in immaculate condition. If you're...

Major Coast retail centre sells for $21 million

Victorian family purchases two storey retail asset

Open for inspection homes June 1-8

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

The housing boom is over as prices begin to fall

"The jury is still out on whether the housing market has peaked..."

Savills shifts to new home

NEW OUTLOOK: Savills Sunshine Coast at their new office at 61 Esplanade, Cotton Tree; Josh Dougherty, left, Jason O'Meara, Derek Nissen, Scott Gardiner, Peter Capps, Glynnis Henderson, Will Carman, Melanie Crane, Matthew Petersen, Marli Kaufman, Katie Lennox and Dale Doyle.

After 10 years in Duporth Ave, commercial agency moves around corner

Industrial site sells for $2.2m

GOOD EXPOSURE: Month-long expressions of interest campaign has resulted in the sale of a prized 6350sq m industrial site at Caloundra West.

Strong industrial property interest results in Caloundra record sale

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!