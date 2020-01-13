Menu
Sarina Russo Bundaberg manager Melissa Latter predicts an exciting year for job opportunities in Bundaberg.
Job search provider predicts year of opportunity for Bundy

Chris Burns
, Chris.burns@news-mail.com.au
13th Jan 2020 11:36 AM
The manager of a local job search provider predicts growth and opportunities for local job seekers, as long as they were willing to be persistent.

Sarina Russo manager Melissa Latter said job opportunities usually increased late in January, particularly in the labour, construction, and farming sectors.

Jobs in the retail sector were usually filled in the lead-up to Christmas, although junior positions could be available when youth employees moved for tertiary study.

Ms Latter said the provider secured a traineeship and apprenticeship program for anyone in Bundaberg, which started in early February.

Developments including the RV Centre at Burnett Heads, as well as a third Hungry Jack’s being approved, also made a difference to the local workforce.

“Everyone feels more secure in hiring new staff when developments are coming through so it makes a big difference,” Ms Latter said.

“There are always roles that would be required out of town but I know a lot of businesses are trying to hire locally because they want to see the growth in Bundaberg.

“It’s quite exciting for us too when we hear that developments are coming … because we know there’s going to be an influx coming, and we start preparing people for that.”

