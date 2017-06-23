'Job prospects very good': New course to help meet demand

MAKING A DIFFERENCE: Russell Bovey says the course is a good lead-in for people looking to study nursing in the future.

WITH the demand for in-home care in the Bundaberg region increasing, registered nurse and CQUniversity teacher Russell Bovey says the introduction of a new Certificate III in Individual Support course has been perfectly timed for people looking for a career in the industry.

"The beauty of this new course is that it combines the previously separate Home and Community Care, Residential Aged Care and Disability Support into one new course,” Mr Bovey said.

"The elderly are definitely looking for more independence at home, so there will be a need for more direct care workers.”

Mr Bovey said the course involved face to face experience in the nursing labs and students would learn the fundamentals of basic care, like hygiene, feeding and making beds.

"It's an introductory course, but it's also a very short course of just six months, so it's a great lead-in to the Diploma of Enrolled Nursing, or even the Bachelor of Nursing degree,” he said.

"Right now the job prospects for residential and community care are very good and this course will make anyone very employable to the industry.”

Visit http://bit.ly/2s1VtPL.