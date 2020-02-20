Menu
Jo-Ann Miller State Parliament .Pic Annette Dew
Jo-Ann Miller quits politics

Lachlan Mcivor
Paige Ashby
by and
20th Feb 2020 10:31 AM | Updated: 11:08 AM
JO-ANN Miller has resigned from her position as a member of parliament, fighting back tears as she handed in her letter of resignation.
The rogue Bundamba MP made the call in parliament this morning.
"There has been much speculation and comment in the media recently in regards to my position and my future," she said.

The letter than ended a 20 year career. Source: Supplied
"I must respond.
"I intend to resign as the Member for Bundamba. My reasons are contained in a letter of resignation."
The first person Mrs Miller hugged after handing the letter to Speaker Curtis Pitt was Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington.


