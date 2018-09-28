JK Rowling hits back at casting controversy

J.K. Rowling has addressed claims that casting a South Korean woman as Nagini was a “garbage” decision. Credit: AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis, File

AUTHOR J.K. Rowling has responded to the casting controversy surrounding the upcoming film Fantasic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

The new trailer for the upcoming film revealed Claudia Kim, a South Korean actress, will be portraying Nagini, a snake who serves as a slave to the villain Voldemort.

Claudia Kim will bring the snake to life.



Rowling, the world-renowned author of the Harry Potter series, defended her decision to cast Kim as the snake. Rowling responded to a tweet from a social media user who said it was "garbage" to cast a Korean woman as a Nagini. Rowling wrote the movie's screenplay and serves as a producer for the film.

"Listen Joanne, we get it, you didn't include enough representation when you wrote the books. But suddenly making Nagini into a Korean woman is garbage. Representation as an afterthought for more woke points is not good representation," a social media user tweeted to Rowling.

Rowling replied, "The Naga are snakelike mythical creatures of Indonesian mythology, hence the name 'Nagini.' They are sometimes depicted as winged, sometimes as half-human, half-snake. Indonesia comprises a few hundred ethnic groups, including Javanese, Chinese and Betawi. Have a lovely day."

Nagini tried to kill our hero Harry Potter in the original series.

The author also said the part was a "maledictus" or "a human transformed into an animal by a communicable blood curse," Time reported.

"Maledictuses are always women, whereas werewolves can be either sex. The Maledictus carries a blood curse from birth, which is passed down from mother to daughter," Rowling explained in a tweet.

This is not the first time the film has been criticised for its casting.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald received backlash over casting Johnny Depp in the film despite the domestic violence allegations made against him by his former wife Amber Heard.

