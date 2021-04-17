JIVE TIME: The Kitty Kats swing into Paragon for new show

IN THE SWING OF THINGS: The Kitty Kats and their band are bringing a show to the Paragon Theatre next month.

For those in the mood for a boogie, it's time to dust off your dancing shoes and head down to the Paragon Theatre.

The Kitty Kats are coming back to the Paragon Theatre with their show In The Mood next month and with restrictions easing now is the time to enjoy a dance.

With their live band, The Kitty Kats will see Renae Suttie, Susanne Campbell and Michelle Brown on vocals, while Pete Kelly is on piano, Brendan Scully on bass and Jason Bray on drums take the Paragon stage on May 8.

Paragon owner and manager Merissa started discussing another show with The Kitty Kats immediately after the successful "Bringing Booty Back" Burlesque show that they performed here back in 2019.

She said they had planned 'In The Mood' for August last year however Covid put a stop to that and she had to close the theatre so it was rescheduled to this year.

"The theatre only reopened in February after almost a year and this will be our second live show since then," she said.

"I am looking forward to The Paragon doing what it does best and providing amazing acoustics and a space for people to come together, forget their worries and dance the night away."

She said The Kitty Kats (Renae, Michelle & Susanne) are three very talented vocalists with decades of experience between them.

"They will be travelling up from the Sunshine Coast with their full band to perform that evening," Merissa said.

"Ski Connect Bundaberg Bus Charter have offered to run a bus that evening but there are limited seats so patrons are asked to contact them directly for information and booking their seat."

For Merissa, swing and rock n roll dancing are "timeless" because they remind us of a more simple time, prior to the days of mobile phones and internet/social media.

"It was a time where everyone made the effort to meet out at dances to be social and see each other. Plus it's just so much fun and good exercise," she said.

Since reopened the theatre with a show from Aria and Golden Guitar winner Fanny Lumsden, Merissa has hit the ground running in 2021 - having been "inundated with private hires, tours and public events".

"It's so good to be back doing what I love again though even though it is a harder this time around with all of the covid restrictions in place," she said.

PARAGON THEATRE: Merissa Craft and Tianni Hooper.



Doors open at 6pm with dancing from 7-10pm for the In The Mood show.

General admission tickets are $30 and VIP tickets are $55.

While In The Mood is the next big event set to bring the Paragon alive, Merissa assures there's still plenty of shows planned for the theatre this year.

"I have a lot of amazing things coming up this year but the next one that I am excited about, and that will be on sale shortly, is a collaboration between Ron West (the owner of The Majestic theatre at Pomona), Joel Archer (Golden Oldies Films) and myself," she said.

"The first film to ever screen at The Paragon when it opened was the 1927 film The Jazz Singer'.

"We will be screening this as a bit of an ode to the opening of the paragon and Ron will be attending to play live piano alongside the film."

This screening will be on June 2o at 4pm.

For more information and tickets click here.

