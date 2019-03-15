Jimmy Watson Trophy winner releases his new range

As winemaker for Eden Road Wines for nearly a decade in Canberra, Nick Spencer made a name for himself by winning the prestigious Jimmy Watson Trophy at the Royal Melbourne Wine Show in 2009 and shining a light on less known grape growing regions such as the Hilltops, Gundagai and Tumbarumba. Fast forward a few years and Nick has launched his eponymous label.

PINOT GRIS, HILLTOPS, 2018

Attractive, fragrant varietal pear juice and skin, hints of peppery spice and minerally wet stone. The palate lighter than the alcohol level suggests at the front. Balanced, holding fine grip then a bittersweet twist before a juicy, crunchy finish. Rating: 8.5/10 RRP: $25 Alc: 13%

Rose, Gundagai, 2018 CSP Creative

ROSÉ, GUNDAGAI, 2018

Pinot noir. Raspberry and strawberry aromas with Danish pastry, hints of musk stick and a squeeze of pink grapefruit. Full palate weight, full of spice and finishing dry. Rating: 9/10 RRP: $25 Alc: 13.5%

Red Blend, Gundagai, 2018

RED BLEND, GUNDAGAI, 2018

A blend of shiraz, cabernet, touriga and tempranillo. Nick's take on Aussie claret. Chocolatey plums with dark, herby spice, cloves, black pepper. Smooth palate with medium-bodied push. Tannins are fine. Expectant of a monster yet it remains even tempered. Rating: 9/10 RRP: $35 Alc: 14%