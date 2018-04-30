Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Car chase from Glass House to Richlands
Crime

'Sparks flying': Man behind hell police chase fronts court

by Chris Clarke
30th Apr 2018 12:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who led police on a wild pursuit from the Glasshouse Mountains to Brisbane has faced court.

Heavily tattooed Jimmy Peter David McClure did not apply for bail in Richlands Magistrate Court after he was arrested overnight.

He is charged with 13 offences for driving, drugs and three counts serious assault police.

Jimmy Peter David McClure did not apply for bail in Richlands Magistrate Court after he was arrested overnight.
Jimmy Peter David McClure did not apply for bail in Richlands Magistrate Court after he was arrested overnight.

It is alleged he drove at speeds of up to 120km/h up the wrong way of the Gateway Motorway.

PolAir footage captured his arrest after tyre spikes were deployed.

Outside court, McClure's lawyer Andrew Palumbo said it appeared his client suffered a large gash to his head during the arrest.

Mr Palumbo said it was unclear which way his client would plead.

Supporters of McClure declined to comment outside court.

The defendant will reappear on June 25.

car chsae glasshouse mountains jimmy peter david mcclure magistrate polair qps

Top Stories

    Elderly man hurt, skate park kids to the rescue

    Elderly man hurt, skate park kids to the rescue

    Community PROVING the younger generation are a caring bunch, a man has shared the heart-warming tale of how a group of boys came to the aid of an elderly man.

    Experienced drivers make up majority of deaths on our roads

    premium_icon Experienced drivers make up majority of deaths on our roads

    News Drivers in regional areas face double the risk of death

    Bundaberg man tasered after police called to DV

    Bundaberg man tasered after police called to DV

    News Man, 44, charged after being tasered

    Community comes through for Red Collar Rescue

    Community comes through for Red Collar Rescue

    Community Shop space donated to charity

    Local Partners