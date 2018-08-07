Menu
Burleigh’s Keri-Jade Robertson is wrapped up by Panthers defenders back in Round 10. Picture: Jerad Williams
Rugby League

Bears women ‘far too good’ for ISC clubmates

by Connor O’Brien
7th Aug 2018 12:16 PM
BURLEIGH'S all-conquering women's rugby league side are yet again laying down the challenge to their male counterparts.

On Saturday, the Bears will play for their fourth consecutive South East Queensland division one premiership.

With the club also sitting third on the Intrust Super Cup ladder, it gives them a very real chance of repeating their 2016 sweep of the men's and women's state leagues.

"I don't think we can compare to the girls at the moment, they have been far too good for us," ISC coach Jimmy Lenihan smiled.

Jimmy Lenihan (left) with Titans coach Garth Brennan and Tweed Heads assistant Darryl Fisher. Picture: Jerad Williams
"What Tahnee (Norris) does with her coaching staff and all of her players, they have pulled through and got in a position to play in higher honours too in the NRL at the back end of the year so it's a fantastic credit to them.

"They are a wonderful asset to our club and it is something that we are all very proud of."

Lenihan declared he has "no doubt" that Norris' side will get the job done against West Brisbane at Cbus Super Stadium.

Bears ISC halfback Jamal Fogarty echoed those sentiments.

"They have been dominant in their comp for the last four years or so. It's good to see our other teams doing well and making finals," he said.

"We are trying to bounce off each other and if they are able to do it, then we want to try to stick with them and build a strong culture around the club."

The Bears will face Souths Logan on Sunday at Davies Park in the ISC.

bears east queensland intrust super cup women's sports

