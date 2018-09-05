Barnsey set to rock grand final

AUSSIE rock icon Jimmy Barnes is tipped to be the musical guest at this year's AFL Grand Final on September 29.

Criminally, he has only played the AFL Grand Final once before, in 2009, singing No Second Prize. Barnsey then joined John Farnham and Mark Seymour for You're the Voice.

The rocker is available, with no solo tour dates scheduled until November 25.

He also has a deal in place with AFL broadcaster Channel 7 to air his acclaimed documentary Working Class Boy on TV in the coming weeks, following a limited run in cinemas.

His performance would be perfect cross promotion for the TV premiere, as well as his hit soundtrack to the film and a string of solo shows over the summer.

Jimmy Barnes would be ideal Grand Final entertainment. Picture: Evan Morgan

Barnes performing would also pacify those who complain about the AFL importing guest entertainment, and he could easily smash out a handful of hits, both his own or from Cold Chisel.

Barnes' live setlist regularly includes Working Class Man, Flame Trees, Ride the Night Away, No Second Prize, Lay Down Your Guns, You Got Nothin' I Want and Khe Sanh.

Cold Chisel played the NRL Grand Final in 2015 but are currently in limbo.

Barnes is on a break in the Maldives after injuring his thigh falling off stage last month, requiring him to use a cane and a wheelchair while promoting his documentary.

Black Eyed Peas is another act to have been linked to this year's AFL Grand Final.

However the US hip hop act is now down to a trio with the departure of singer Fergie, which would make replicating their biggest hits such as Where is the Love, My Humps, I Gotta Feeling and Boom Boom Pow difficult without a replacement vocalist, unless they busted out a DJ set.

The band is also available, starting a UK tour on October 27. Taboo and apl.de.ap, but not Will I Am, DJ'd at the Grand Prix in Melbourne earlier this year.

Black Eyed Peas are now a trio — will.i.am, apl.de.ap and Taboo. Picture: Getty

They have not had a hit single in Australia since 2011, although Will I Am was a judge on The Voice in Australia 2014 and continues to judge on the UK version of the show. He is currently spruiking an eyewear line.

Sydney band Gang of Youths have also been tipped to perform at the Grand Final, which would tie in with the AFL's initiative to appeal to as many demographics as possible.

The band is on a break before a US tour in October and sold out Australian tour through late October and all of November.

Their album Go Farther in Lightness was an ARIA No. 1 and won Album of the Year at last year's ARIA Awards.

US country singer Carrie Underwood is in Melbourne during Grand Prix week and will perform on Channel 9's Footy Show Grand Final along with Vance Joy, who sang at the AFL Grand Final two years ago.

Gang Of Youths’ frontman Dave Le'aupepe. Pic: Jay Wennington

However Underwood is due to perform at the Deni Ute Muster the night of the AFL Grand Final.

US superstar Cher is playing in Brisbane the night of the AFL Grand Final, however it unlikely she would fly interstate to be in Victoria in the afternoon and Queensland in the evening.

The announcement for this year's AFL pre and post-show entertainment is due to take place next week.

Last year's headliners, US band The Killers, leaked their involvement several months ahead of their performance.

Up There Cazaly hit maker Mike Brady has the most AFL Grand Final performance slots at six, ahead of John Farnham and Mark Seymour at three each.