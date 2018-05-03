JIMEOIN IN BUNDY: Trials of life get big laughs from tour

FUNNY MAN: Jimeoin's new show takes you into the brain of one the worlds best stand-up comedians and masters of observational humour.

SINCE the late-1980s, Jimeoin has been the king of spinning comedy gold out of life's odd nuances and petty annoyances, his signature Irish lilt a guarantee that nobody sweats the small stuff as gleefully as he.

He kicks off his latest show - The Ridiculous - at the Crown Casino in Melbourne with a house-pleasing bit about face pulling. It's physical comedy at its most minimal, and it's testament to Jimeoin's adoring fanbase that he gets the huge response he does, even from the very back of the room.

Most of those packing out the venue are noticeably middle-aged or older and they're loving every utterance and observation about the minutiae of life. Building his laughs slowly, Jimeoin rambles through bits about burping, the intricacies of nasal passages and the movement of fart clouds.

If people find some of the material in his light and easy 90-minute (plus intermission) routine less than compelling, well, that's OKwith him.

As somebody committed to not causing offence, Jimeoin doesn't take any offence if you happen to drift in and out of his set. He doesn't care. You've already paid.

For the second half, Jimeoin adopts a vague format as he outlines the various trials of life that face us all: finding food; finding a partner; marriage; avoiding people you know while at the supermarket.

His cracks about dating in the Tinder age are all on point, though it's his reminiscences about driving trips in the pre-SatNav era that bring the house down. The mere mention of Melways rouses a collective drawing of breath as Jimeoin creates a wonderful word-picture about the travails of asking locals for directions.

At this point in the show he's built his rapport with the audience so much they respond en masse to every joke and gesture. His bits about shopping, plastic bags, white dog poo and the days when disciplining kids by smacking them was a collective effort all kill. Even his musical set with guitar and piano have a nice Pythonesque touch.

It's the air of friendship Jimeoin exudes that envelopes the room. His humour is warm, relatable and inclusive.

It's a quality that sets Jimeoin apart from most other "everyman” comedians and no doubt accounts for why the comfy chair he occupies at the top tier of the comedy pyramid is so secure.

Jimeoin will perform his The Ridiculous show at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre on June 7 at 8pm.