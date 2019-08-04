Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are investigating the alleged attempted burglary.
Police are investigating the alleged attempted burglary. FILE
Crime

Jewellery store targetted in alleged early morning heist

Melanie Plane
by
4th Aug 2019 2:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating after thieves allegedly tried to break into a jewellery store at Caneland Central in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman confirmed police responded to Prouds The Jewellers at Caneland about 4.45am.

She said while there was damage to the shop front, the alleged thieves did not manage to gain access to the store and nothing was taken.

It is at this stage unclear how the alleged thieves gained access to Caneland Central after hours.

The spokeswoman confirmed police were collecting CCTV footage from the shopping centre.

caneland central mackay crime mackay police prouds the jewellers
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Single vehicle crash in Bundaberg West

    premium_icon BREAKING: Single vehicle crash in Bundaberg West

    Breaking EMERGENCY crews have been called to a single vehicle crash in Bundaberg West.

    • 4th Aug 2019 1:50 PM
    Man's guilty plea eleven years in the making

    premium_icon Man's guilty plea eleven years in the making

    Crime Man's past catches up with him as he faces court for 2008 assault

    Cane2Coral 2019

    premium_icon Cane2Coral 2019

    Photos Photos from the big day.

    • 4th Aug 2019 2:22 PM
    Key Bundy trends: Jobless rate, crime, pokie spend down

    premium_icon Key Bundy trends: Jobless rate, crime, pokie spend down

    Politics ZAC O'BRIEN investigates key benchmarks 6 months after card rollout