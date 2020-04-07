Jewellery is more than meets the eye … and ear

LIFE is too short to wear boring earrings and one new start-up is offering anything-but-ordinary designs.

Maddison Jane Devine has always been a creative spirit and has made things with her own two hands for as long as she can remember.

MEET THE MAKER: Maddison Jane Devine from Jellybean Jane.

“As a kid I was always drawing, painting or just making something,” Ms Devine said.

“I remember watching my grandma make the most beautiful cards when I was growing up and her craft cupboard was always my favourite place … it still is.

“(Grandma) definitely instilled a creative itch and she taught me how to make everything from beautiful birthday cards to sewing my first bag.”

The 19-year old decided to start her own business this year after receiving encouragement from friends and family.

“Jellybean Jane launched at the end of January and sell oven-baked polymer clay earrings,” Ms Devine said.

“I was playing with clay for a while as a hobby and then moved onto making earrings as I have super sensitive ears and could never seem to find earrings that didn’t hurt them.”

Combining her middle name and mum’s love for jelly beans is what led to the unique business name.

Stunning collection of unique designs available from Jellybean Jane.

The vibrant young business owner makes all of her products by hand with options suited to all style types, from cute studs to large dangles.

“I focus on making bright pieces that inspire and bring joy to others, as well as colour and fun to their day,” Ms Devine said.

“I am currently releasing a floral collection which is a range of studs and dangles in beautiful pastels for Easter and I also have just released hot cross bun studs, which have been extremely popular.”

This stunning collection featuring pastel colours is being released just in time for Easter.

Ms Devine said in addition to her Easter collection, she is also working on releasing a range that showcases the beauty of the Bundaberg region.

She is also looking at releasing signing pins and magnets, as well as looking to collaborate with other small businesses and stockists. Custom orders are also welcome.

“I absolutely love doing custom designs as they really spark my creativity and I love the process of working with a customer to create a beautiful personalised masterpiece for their ear!”

And while running a business is no easy feat, the Bundy local is no stranger to hard work.

Working three jobs on the side, Ms Devine is also an assistant youth coordinator at the Catholic Parish of Bundaberg, teaches dance at Bundaberg Dance Academy and is a retail worker at Officeworks.

Pieces are affordable with prices starting from $8.

Packaging is consciously designed and plastic-free.

Earrings are available to purchase from The Waxpot Boutique or online at facebook.com/Jellybean-Jane-101216731463265.