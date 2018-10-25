Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Michael Hill International chair Emma Hill. Picture: AAP Image/Markson Sparks
Michael Hill International chair Emma Hill. Picture: AAP Image/Markson Sparks
Business

It’s Michael Hill, but not as you know it

by Stephanie Bennett
25th Oct 2018 4:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SHARES in jeweller Michael Hill International have hit an all-time low, as the Queensland-based company flagged a strategic shift away from heavy discounting.

Chair Emma Hill told shareholders at the company's annual general meeting in Brisbane that it had been a year of "profound change" for the business, during which the company exited its Emma and Roe and Michael Hill US operations.

"We determined that the strategic opportunity offered by these businesses no longer justified the destruction of shareholder value, distraction from our core business and depression of margin that they brought," she said.

"The board did not make these decisions lightly."

The company said same store sales for the first quarter of the financial year were down 11 per cent, which Ms Hill described as a poor performance. She said the company's move away from high frequency discount events had resulted in a "larger impact on sales than anticipated".

"That said, we are fully committed to this shift," she said. "A single weak quarter does not invalidate the need for this change.

"This is the right strategy to improve customer and employee experience, enhance brand perception, and ultimately reward our shareholders." Ms Hill also recognised the contributions of outgoing chief executive Phil Taylor.

Mr Taylor, who has been chief executive since 2016, will shortly be departing the company after more than three decades, for health reasons.

Incoming chief executive Daniel Bracken will start in the role on November 15.
Michael Hill shares closed 1¢ down at 65¢ on Wednesday.

business discounts jeweller michael hill

Top Stories

    Bundy woman leads strike against rising fuel prices

    premium_icon Bundy woman leads strike against rising fuel prices

    News She is at the forefront of a national fuel strike that's gained the backing of more than 85,000 Australians.

    Much-loved Baffle milk returns to shelves after struggle

    premium_icon Much-loved Baffle milk returns to shelves after struggle

    News Much-loved Baffle milk returns to shelves after drought struggle

    Dead whale dug up on Moore Park Beach after shark sightings

    premium_icon Dead whale dug up on Moore Park Beach after shark sightings

    News Mayor Jack Dempsey said it was an unpleasant job for council staff

    Former soldier choked, stomped on partner's face

    premium_icon Former soldier choked, stomped on partner's face

    Crime Court refuses prisoner's appeal to reduce 3.5 year sentence

    Local Partners