JEWEL BARGARA: An artist's impression of the proposed Jewel high-rise along the Bargara esplanade.
Jewel to bring competition to Bargara

7th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
THE UNIT market in Bargara is "bright and strong” after a 3.5 per cent growth over the past five years, and attention to the suburb is only expected to grow after the approval of the nine-storey Jewel development earlier this week.

REIQ zone chair Le Anne Allan said the Jewel high-rise would draw plenty of attention to the region.

"It will create competition in comparison with some of the newer and older buildings, and attract a vastly different set of buyers' eyes to Bargara,” Ms Allen said.

The latest CoreLogic data noted a rise of the annual median unit price to $357,000, with the seaside suburb of Bargara found to be a hot spot for unit sales in Bundaberg.

Over the past 12 months, 54 units were reported to be sold in Bargara, and Ms Allen said buyers were looking out for both investment and retirement home bases.

"The future of Bargara and Bundaberg region is bright and strong, and I haven't seen that kind of attention to properties in eight to 10 years,” Ms Allan said.

"There is interest from unit buyers looking at Carlyle Gardens and Palm Lakes lifestyle and retirement complexes.

"What we have seen is the newer ones (units) off the beach that are ground level have taken some of the market away from the esplanade oceanfront units.”

Ms Allan said those selling a unit would still face competition from other properties on the market despite the growth.

