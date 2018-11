HIGH RISE: Queensland minister for state development Cameron Dick will announce whether he will call-in the Bargara Jewel development today.

HIGH RISE: Queensland minister for state development Cameron Dick will announce whether he will call-in the Bargara Jewel development today. Cordell Richardson

TODAY is the final day state development minister Cameron Dick is able to call-in the decision on the Bargara Jewel development.

A representative of the minister's office said he was about to enter parliament but confirmed an announcement would be made later today.

The spokeswoman was not able to provide a specific time for the announcement.

More to follow.