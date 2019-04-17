JEWEL: Developer looks forward to project beginning

THOSE behind the Esplanade Jewel Pty development have officially announced the Ministerial Approval for their proposed six-storey development.

Those representing the interests of developer Sheng Wei have been working closely with the Queensland Government make the controversial project a reality on the foreshore.

A spokesperson for Esplanade Jewel Pty Ltd has today issued a statement saying the project would deliver the "utmost benefit to the township of Bargara and the broader Bundaberg Region”.

"We have an unwavering affection for the Region, and believe Bargara and the surrounding Coral Coast to be home to some of the most picturesque foreshores in Australia, and perhaps the world,” the spokesperson said.

"Our mission has been to ensure that development we undertake over the subject site is deserving of its landmark position, whilst being respectful of the significant environmental values that surround it.”

The spokesperson said they have taken into account the environment impacts the new high-rise could effect.

"We have maintained a genuine commitment throughout the entire development process to achieving an exceptional design outcome that demonstrates true species awareness, and utilises peer-reviewed lighting and built form designs to limit impacts on migratory and nesting turtle species,” the spokesperson said.

"The Minister has recognised the ability of our revised proposal to achieve this and he has now approved a unique development outcome.

"Our development represents a high-density residential project with negligible impact on marine turtles, which we believe this project is the first of its kind and sets a new benchmark in sensitive species impact mitigation strategies.

"We strongly believe that the design approved for this site, created and guided by local consultants Tomas O'Malley Architect and Saunders Havill Group, delivers an environmentally aware outcome with the ability to celebrate Bargara and the Wide Bay Region for all of its many splendours.”

The spokesperson said the group was looking forward to seeing the project go ahead.

"We thank these organisations for their commitment to our ambitions and look forward to working on this and other projects in the region,” they said.

"It would be sufficient to say that we are exceptionally proud of the approved outcome and are excited to move forward with fulfilling the development conditions to allow construction to commence.

"We are pleased to finally announce this approved development to the Wide Bay community and we look forward to working together with relevant stakeholders as the construction phase commences.”