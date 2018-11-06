Government reveals day Jewel decision will be announced

The State Government has revealed it will make a decision to determine whether or not to call in the controversial Bargara Jewel development next week. Minister for State Development Cameron Dick is pictured here with Bundaberg mayor Jack Dempsey.

The State Government has revealed it will make a decision to determine whether or not to call in the controversial Bargara Jewel development next week. Minister for State Development Cameron Dick is pictured here with Bundaberg mayor Jack Dempsey.

THE State Government has revealed it will make a decision to determine whether or not to call in the controversial Bargara Jewel development next week.

This comes after the government intervened with Queensland's independent Coordinator-General approving a $1.2 billion tourism project on Hummock Hill Island, subject to strict conditions, yesterday.

Minister for State Development Cameron Dick said the decision provided certainty for the job-creating project and stood as a huge vote of confidence in Gladstone.

Mr Dick said tourism was one of the main drivers of job creation in regional Queensland.

The NewsMail asked Mr Dick if he thought the Bargara high-rise would boost tourism in the Bundaberg region.

But a spokesman for the minister said it would be inappropriate to comment any further before a decision had been made.

Last month Mr Dick said he had been approached with a number of concerns regarding Jewel. Ministerial call-ins are reserve powers and can only be invoked where state interests are impacted.

State interests include biodiversity and the environment, as well as an efficient, effective, accountable and transparent planning system.

The Hummock Hill application for the 465ha master plan resort, which would provide accommodation for 2700 people, was rejected by the Gladstone Regional Council in May.

Local Facebook group Kepnock Resident Action Group members were left mystified at yesterday's decision made by the State.

The group questioned if the state stepped in after the Gladstone council did make decision, what it meant for the Bundaberg council which didn't make a definitive decision. "What does that mean for the Jewel 9 when (the) council approved a nine storey building - by default," the post read.

Mr Dick earlier told the NewsMail it was highly unusual for a development of this nature to receive a deemed approval.

A decision will be made by the State on Thursday next week.