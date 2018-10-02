FUTURE DECIDED: Jewel gets the go ahead

JEWEL BARGARA: New artists impressions of a proposed high rise on the Bargara esplanade have been released as part of the developer's response to further information requested by Bundaberg Regional Council.

UPDATE 12.30PM: Bundaberg Regional Council has issued a media statement in which Mayor Jack Demspey welcomes the approval for a multi-storey mixed residential and commercial development to go ahead at Bargara.

10AM: BUNDABERG Regional Council will be holding a media conference early this afternoon where it's expected an announcement will be made regarding the future of the Jewel development.

The announcement on the controversial application will be made at 12.30pm.

The NewsMail can confirm paperwork for the deemed approval was lodged by the developer on Saturday morning following council's deadline of midnight Friday.

