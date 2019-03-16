Jett's a lot happier on the dancefloor
JETT Kenny has a new spring in his step after turning a corner on Dancing With The Stars.
After some disappointing mistakes in the tango with his professional dance parter Lily Cornish, and sitting near the bottom of the leader board since his debut last month, the ironman bounced back with a rumba on Monday night.
"(My body) has loosened up a lot more than I thought it was going to," he told the Daily.
"With the rumba there's a bit more time to think about things and I could picture what my body was doing and not worry about the steps as much."
The intense and sexy performance steamed up television screens across the country, adding more fuel to speculation there's something more than friendship between them.
"It's never-ending, but it is what it is," he said.
"We play up on it a bit here and there. I'm used to the attention with mum and dad growing up. It's all part of it and Lily's dealing with it in her own way.
"We just laugh about it. People send the articles to us and we just go 'Oh yeah, that's funny'."
Jett also received a confidence boost from a special guest in the audience. His friend Jess Collins, a former competitive surf lifesaver who was paralysed in a surfing accident, was finally able to see him perform in person this week.
The 24-year-old is competing on the show to raise funds for her recovery through the charity Sunflowers for Jess.
Talking all things nippers, dancing and life. Fingers crossed I survive another week and can get to week four so the lovely @jessscolllins and her amazing family can come and see me do my thing on the dance floor. For those of you who aren’t aware, everyone on the show is dancing for a charity and I’m doing everything I can to stay in the show and raise as much money as I can for Sunflowers for Jess 🌻 Jess is one of my dearest friends and was very unfortunate last year, breaking her neck after falling from her SUP and hitting a sandbank. For those that are close to her, it was one of the most heartbreaking things to ever hear. She is now defying the odds as a recovering paraplegic, getting stronger day by day. If you want to learn more you can head to - www.sunflowersforjess.com SO, I ask you all for your help to get me through to week four so I can get her to the show. One vote can make a difference, you can either text or do a daily free vote via the link in my bio. @dancingon10🌻🌻
"She knows the real me and she had a good laugh at me dancing. She knows I'm not really a serious dancer," he said.
"I was excited to do that for her and to see her. I hadn't seen her since she was in hospital in Brisbane."
This upcoming week the ballroom show has a movie theme. Jett and Lily will perform a Viennese Waltz to Happy, Pharrell Williams' hit song from the animated film Despicable Me 2.
Judge Sharna Burgess, who has spent the past eight years dancing with celebrities on the American version of the show, told the Daily Jett shows great potential.
"Jett is actually a really fantastic athlete and I see how hard he tries," she said.
"I think why he's struggled is Jett treats it more as a race and a competition rather than an emotional performance. It's the artistic side he is just starting to grasp."
Dancing With The Stars continues on Monday at 7.30pm on Ten.