Ripped Jett Kenny heats up the runway

Jett Kenny stunned at the David Jones Spring Summer 2018 Collections Launch in Sydney on Wednesday. Picture: AAP Image/Joel Carrett

THEY say you get what you pay for.

But if reports are correct - and international model Anwar Hadid was paid six figures to appear in the David Jones spring summer launch - the retailer might want its money back.

The 19-year-old brother of Victoria's Secret models Bella and Gigi Hadid fell short when it came to impressing onlookers at the annual fashion event on Wednesday night.

Anwar Hadid looked a little bored on the runway.

Looking bored and disinterested, with his head bowed while walking the runway, it was local boy Jett Kenny who stole the show from the international star.

All smiles, Kenny owned the garden themed catwalk, wearing four outfits throughout the 20-minute show.

Kenny, who is the son of Australian sporting royalty Lisa Curry and Grant Kenny, hit the ground running in a pair of pink boardshorts for his first look of the evening.

Jett Kenny looked very Bondi as he walked the spring inspired runway for David Jones. Picture: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images for David Jones

Looking very cool, calm and collected, the 23-year-old showed off a number of streetwear looks to the 350 guests watching the annual show, before emerging in a very dapper black suit and tie.

Jett Kenny pulled back his long blond locks for part of the show. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts

Pulling his blond locks back in to a sleek bun, the young model was a complete professional as he joined Karolina Kurkova, Jess Gomes and Victoria Lee on the runway.

Last month, the ironman and model stripped on stage as one of the eight male celebrities who agreed to take part in Channel 7's one-off TV special, The Real Full Monty.

Filmed at Sydney's Enmore Theatre in April, the special aired on Sunday, July 29, with the aim of raising awareness of men's health issues.

Jett Kenny stripped down for Seven’s The Real Full Monty. Picture: Seven

Kenny stripped on stage alongside AFL star Campbell Brown, NRL great Matt Cooper, actor Shane Jacobson, radio personality Brendan 'Jonesy' Jones, Sunrise's Sam Mac, model Kris Smith and AFL commentator Brian 'BT' Taylor.

His mum and sister were seated front row for the revealing performance, which he said wasn't uncomfortable.

"Better them than a couple of randoms, I guess," he told news.com.au.

"It's nothing they haven't seen before from when I was a child - but it's been a few years in between."

Jett Kenny exuded charm in a tailored black suit and tie. Picture: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images for David Jones

Anwar Hadid, however, failed to inspire as he shuffled down the runway.

The younger brother of international supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid wore three different outfits for the launch, including a streetwear look, a casual suit and a one a little more formal to close the show.

American model Anwar Hadid looked uncomfortable on the runway. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts

The 19-year-old, who is signed with IMG Models - the same agency that represents his sisters - has an Instagram following of more than 2.2 million.

According to the Daily Mail, one source said he looked "totally bored" on the catwalk, even looking to the ground at one stage, only raising his head for the photographers at the end of the runway.

"His hands were slouched in his pockets and he was dragging his feet the whole time. His eyes were darting to the side on every walk," they said.

One source said Anwar Hadid looked ‘totally bored’ on the runway. Picture: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images for David Jones

Addressing Hadid's behaviour, David Jones general manager Bridget Veals told The Daily Telegraph they just wanted "everyone to be themselves" on the runway.

"We are celebrating diversity and everyone can be themselves on our catwalks," she said.

"I think [the headline models] were enjoying it and we were enjoying watching them."

News.com.au has contacted David Jones for comment.

Jett Kenny looked like a pro on the catwalk. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts

Jett Kenny was one of eight male celebrities who stripped down for The Real Full Monty. Picture: Seven