Jetstar opens codeshare door

Jetstar Asia launches a codeshare co-operation with a worldwide network that will allow single ticket itineraries and through-checked baggage.

Darwin tourism could reap some of the rich rewards from a decision by Jetstar Asia to launch a codeshare co-operation with the worldwide Air France and KLM network.

Australian-based Jetstar Airways will also partner more closely with KLM.

Jetstar Asia says codeshare partnerships mean customers from Air France and KLM can now connect in Denpasar and Singapore - both gateways to Darwin - providing them more options to choose from when travelling to and from Europe.

With the codeshare travellers booking tickets with Jetstar Asia, Jetstar Airways, Air France or KLM will have the advantage of single ticket itineraries and through-checked baggage.

Jetstar Asia chief executive officer, Bara Pasupathi, said he was very pleased to extend Qantas' already well-established partnership and welcome Air France and KLM to the Jetstar family.

"It is always great to find new opportunities to be able to offer our network to more customers who are looking to explore Southeast Asia and Australia," Mr. Pasupathi said.

"Changi's world-class facilitates make Singapore the leading choice for customers connecting between Europe and Southeast Asia and Australia".

Jetstar said meals and refreshments were also included for Air France and KLM customers booked on a single itinerary when travelling on a Jetstar Airways or Jetstar Asia flight.

As well as Darwin the KL/AF codes will be placed on 11 other destinations operated by Jetstar Asia: Da Nang (Vietnam), Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam), Denpasar (Indonesia), Medan (Indonesia), Surabaya (Indonesia), Phnom Penh (Cambodia), Siem Reap (Cambodia), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Penang (Malaysia), Phuket (Thailand) and Yangon (Myanmar).

Jetstar Airways (JQ) and KLM will also launch a codeshare partnership building on Qantas' established Australia partnership.