Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A jetski incident has occurred in Mooloolaba. Picture: Mike Dugdale/File
A jetski incident has occurred in Mooloolaba. Picture: Mike Dugdale/File
News

Jetski crash at popular Coast swimming spot

Eden Boyd
22nd Dec 2019 12:53 PM | Updated: 5:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 1.20pm: 

TWO women have been transported to Caloundra Hospital following a jetski crash in Mooloolaba this afternoon. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the pair were treated for minor injuries, and were transported in a stable condition. 

EARLIER: 

PARAMEDICS are on the scene of a jetski crash at a popular swimming spot on the Sunshine Coast.

It is understood two patients are currently being treated on site after the crash occurred in the waters off Parkyn Parade, Mooloolaba.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the incident was reported just before 12.30pm today.

More to come.

jetski accident mooloolaba parkyn parade qas. queensland ambulance service sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The humble Bundy home that sold for $5 million in 2019

        premium_icon The humble Bundy home that sold for $5 million in 2019

        Property Find out the top 10 Bundy region homes that people paid big money for in 2019.

        Remains of missing Bundy diver found south of Coffs Harbour

        premium_icon Remains of missing Bundy diver found south of Coffs Harbour

        News NSW Police have identified a human leg bone which was located on a beach south of...

        When you’re most likely to be robbed

        premium_icon When you’re most likely to be robbed

        Crime 'The victim is usually quite good at identifying the person'

        One small step for Dan: One giant leap for CQU astonautic studies

        premium_icon One small step for Dan: One giant leap for CQU astonautic...

        News ONE small step for Bundaberg man Daniel Hicks, could be one giant leap for...