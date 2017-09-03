Jet ski rider airlifted with suspected spinal injuries

SUSPECTED INJURIES: A young jet ski rider has been airlifted to hospital from Double Island Point by the Bundaberg based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter after hitting a freak wave at speed and suffering suspected spinal injuries.

A YOUNG man has suspected spinal injuries after he hit a freak wave on his jet ski.

The man was travelling at speed when he hit the wave and suffered the injuries at Double Island Point.

The Bundaberg based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter landed on the sand at Double Island Point around 1.45pm where the 20-year-old had swum to safety after falling off his jet ski.

The QAS Flight Paramedic assisted local ambulance crews in treating the patient for suspected spinal injuries before the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue crew airlifted him to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

It was the second major mission for the Bundaberg crew in less than eight hours.

Earlier this morning, the crew retrieved a trail bike rider to safety after he fractured his leg and was forced to camp overnight in Wrattens National Park outside Gympie.

The 47-year-old man had been injured in another freakish accident when his bike fell on him when he was trying to move it after after setting up camp.

He activated his personal emergency beacon which assisted rescue authorities and the LifeFlight crew to easily locate him yesterday morning.

The man was winched into the helicopter after being treated by the QAS flight paramedic on board the aircraft.

He was airlifted to Bundaberg Base Hospital in a stable condition.

