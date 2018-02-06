Jess thrives in fantasy world

IN A world where you can be anything, Bundaberg woman Jess Staardust chooses to cosplay.

Cosplay, short for costume play, is an activity where fans dress up as their favourite fictional characters using outfits, props, wigs and make-up.

Ms Staardust became involved in cosplay through her passion for make-up, experimenting to recreate her favourite characters from various movies, video games and anime.

"I tried to make myself look as close to the character as possible and from there came the outfits and props,” she said.

"I've been doing it for about five years but only just last year got out into the community and went to conventions to meet others.

"Since then I've found some people in Bundaberg, which is great but we'd love more people in our little community.

"Cosplay is inclusive of all ages and characters and we'd love more variety.”

Ms Staardust attended Bundaberg's first cosplay meet and greet on Sunday at Fairymead House and cosplayed as D.Va from the popular video game Overwatch.

"I have about 10 different costumes and this year's costume will be bigger and better,” she said.

While it may seem like nothing more than an interesting pastime, Ms Staardust said some people have contributed to her Patreon account, which is a membership platform for creators to run a subscription service and provide exclusive content for their patrons.

"If you're successful enough you certainly can make a living from it, but Patreon just funds my love for cosplay without sending me broke because it can be an expensive hobby,” Ms Staardust said.

"Becoming a professional cosplayer is definitely a dream of mine but I've got a long road before then.”

Professional cosplaying is increasing in popularity around the world.

Some cosplayers earn more than $3000 a month through the Patreon platform alone.