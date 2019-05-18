Menu
HEALTHY EATING: IWC Accredited Practising Dietitian Jessica Bauer held a healthy eating session this week.
Health

Jess leads battle against Bundy's bulging waistlines

Geordi Offord
by
18th May 2019 5:00 AM
IT'S people like Jessica Bauer that are leading the battle against Bundaberg's bulging waistlines.

Ms Bauer is a dietician involved in a hugely successful program being run by the health and wellbeing organisation, IWC.

Such is the demand for her monthly healthy eating session, the organisation is looking to add another dietician.

It's great news because the battle is huge.

New figures reveal six of every 10 Wide Bay people are overweight.

But our 59.9 per cent is well below the Queensland average at 65.9 per cent. The Darling Downs tops the state with 71.7 per cent.

Ms Bauer said the Bundaberg sessions had been popular among locals.

"These have been well received, and we ask people to bring their questions so that we can help them take control of their health and wellbeing,” she said.

"Since the sessions started, we have seen people from all walks of life come along - from mums with children, seniors, people with disability and young adults.

"Everyone is welcome, and we are able to deliver both guidance around existing issues and support early intervention around potential health challenges that families and individuals may face.”

Queensland Health Minister Steven Miles recently backed a campaign from the Australian Medical Association Queensland to change obesity from a risk factor to a disease.

The change would allow doctors to bill Medicare to create patient management plans to treat obesity.

AMAQ president Dr Dilip Dhupelia said while obesity caused diseases such as diabetes and heart disease, they can't treat it on its own.

