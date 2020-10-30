Menu
Jesinta, Buddy Franklin expecting baby No.2

by Shiloh Payne
30th Oct 2020 5:14 AM

Jesinta Franklin has confirmed she is 18 weeks pregnant with her second child to her husband, AFL star Lance "Buddy'" Franklin.

The former Miss Universe Australia announced her pregnancy on an Instagram Live with Vida Glow founder Anna Hahey following reports a second child was on the way after their daughter Tallulah was born in February.

"It was a very big surprise for us," she said.

"Tullulah will be getting a sibling at the end of March next year so she will have just turned one."

 

Jesinta Franklin announces baby No.2 on Instagram Live.
'I'll have a 13-month and a newborn, which was very daunting at first."

She said she found out she was pregnant only a week after her husband went into the AFL hub, and revealed the experience was nothing like the first time around.

"It was very hard to conceive the first time with Tullulah, and for this (pregnancy) to be such an unplanned surprise is a blessing."

"I had the moment that I wish for with Tullulah, where you pee on a stick and it's such a surprise and it's very exciting."

Franklin said she had been preparing to return to work, but her focus had shifted since the announcement.

"(I am) just being mum and changing nappies, cleaning the house and folding clothes, reading stories and all those things,' she added.

 

Originally published as Jesinta, Buddy Franklin expecting baby No.2

