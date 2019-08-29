Jersey Day call to arms to lift Bundy organ donations to 500

WEARING COLOURS WITH PRIDE: Donor recipients, Janelle Banthorp, Geoff Kirkman and Michelle Jarvis with an organ donor's Mother, Lynette Jarvis (second to right).

WEARING COLOURS WITH PRIDE: Donor recipients, Janelle Banthorp, Geoff Kirkman and Michelle Jarvis with an organ donor's Mother, Lynette Jarvis (second to right).

TOMORROW is Jersey Day, a nationally recognised campaign where everyone is encouraged to wear their favourite sporting jersey and start the conversation about organ and tissue donations.

Geoff Kirkman received a heart transplant in 2016, after a major health incident killed 60 per cent of his heart.

The well-known local said he is incredibly grateful to the person who donated their organs and ultimately gave him the gift of life.

“It gives people a second chance and without these donations, a vast number of us will lose our lives,” Mr Kirman said.

“If you sign up and do pass on, your organs will not be wasted.”

State Member for Bundaberg, David Batt set his own benchmark for the community, requesting 500 more residents register as donors by next year’s Jersey Day.

“We have about 20 per cent of our region currently on the register,” he said.

“We’re about average but we want to be above average.”

To register as an organ and tissue donor, visit https://donatelife.gov.au/