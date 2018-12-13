Kendle to keep driving Bullets success

Jeremy Kendle of Brisbane (right) under pressure from David Barlow of Melbourne during the Round 8 NBL match between Melbourne United and Brisbane Bullets at Melbourne Arena in Melbourne, Monday, December 10, 2018. (AAP Image/Hamish Blair) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Brisbane will follow the old adage that "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" and stick with impact player Jeremy Kendle as their second import for the remainder of the NBL season.

Kendle was originally drafted into the squad as a short-term substitute for Stephen Holt while the club searched for another American guard to join the fourth-placed Bullets.

But on the strength of his eye-catching performances in the two wins over reigning champions Melbourne, Kendle will stay with the team and Brisbane will keep their third import spot open as injury cover.

The roster move makes sense on a number of levels ahead of Saturday's clash with Adelaide at the Brisbane Convention Centre.

Brisbane are rolling at the moment with a three-match winning streak solidifying their place in the top four.

Kendle - who had a stint with Brisbane in 2016-17 and with Sydney last year - has been training with the team for three months and knows the Andrej Lemanis playbook backwards.

The 2016 SEABL MVP is a genuine team-first player who is good for chemistry and Brisbane want to build on their momentum, not threaten it by bringing in someone who is new to the NBL and the Brisbane system.

Brisbane outscored United by 24 points when he was on the floor in their 97-94 win last Saturday at Southbank and Kendle hit two big buckets and dished out a lovely assist in the fourth quarter in Melbourne on Monday night to help the visitors kick clear in their 16-point triumph.

His energy and aggression in short but significant bursts have given Brisbane a new dimension.

Meanwhile, Bullets forward Mika Vukona is in doubt for tomorrow's match-up with the 36ers due to a calf injury.