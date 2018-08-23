Menu
End of an era for Myer, as ambassador Jennifer Hawkins reportedly steps down. Picture: AAP Image/Julian Smith.
Jennifer Hawkins’ million dollar mistake

by JONATHON MORAN
23rd Aug 2018 7:04 AM
THE end of Jennifer Hawkins' multimillion-dollar stint as the face of Myer is a lesson in simple economics, insiders say - she priced herself out of the market.

As Hawkins, 34, last night began what may be one of her last major appearances for Myer, The Daily Telegraph can reveal the story behind the end. Hawkins will be replaced in Myer's 2018 Spring Fashion catalogue by The Block star Elyse Knowles, 25, after Myer and Hawkins failed to come to terms for the first time since 2007.

And Jesinta Campbell - Hawkins' rival as the face of David Jones - will have a front-row seat when Hawkins opens Myer's Runway Series in Sydney tonight.

Hawkins signed an initial contract worth a reported $4 million

Hawkins signed an initial contract worth a reported $4 million, and built her profile with TV appearances such as Australia's Next Top Model. Backed by manager Sean Anderson, she commanded big money and control.

But this time Hawkins sought up to $1 million a year as well as controls over appearances. Basic conditions were Hawkins fronting Myer's Spring/Summer and Autumn/Winter campaigns, attending fashion launches, red carpet and runway, and the Spring Racing Carnival in Melbourne.

But for extra appearances, Myer would have to either swap it or pay extra, insiders said. It was too much for Myer. Knowles is believed to have signed on for around $300,000 - a third of Hawkins' price. Myer has said an update on Hawkins' contract will be made "in coming weeks", while insiders say her appearance at the Runway Series could be her last for Myer.

