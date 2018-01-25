Jelly pool, thong throwing and more this Australia Day

AUSTRALIAN: An Australia Day Aqua Aerobics Fundraiser will be held by DNA Aqua Aerobics at Kepnock State High School pool from 9am.

Woodgate Australia Day Breakfast

Where: Woodgate Beach Community Hall

Time: 7am to 10am

Details: Breakfast, entertainment and awards

Moore Park Beach Australia Day Breakfast

Where: Moore Park Beach Community Centre

Time: 7am to 11am

Cost: Breakfast $3

Details: Breakfast, competitions, games and live entertainment.

Childers Australia Day 2018

Where: Childers Community Stadium

Time: 7am to 10.30am

Cost: Gold coin

Details: Breakfast, ceremony, activities and entertainment.

Burnett Heads Australia Day Breakfast 2018

Where: Burnett Heads Community Hall

Time: 7am to 9am

Details: BBQ breakfast.

Gin Gin Australia Day

Where: Gin Gin Youth Centre

Time: 8.30am

Details: Awards, raffles, entertainment, fun and games.

Bundaberg Australia Day Fun Day 2018

Where: Bundaberg PCYC

Time: 9am to 1pm

Details: Games, face painting, entertainment, awards.

Bundy Bowl and Leisure Complex

Time: 10am to late

Details: Treasure hunts, sack races, sausage sizzle, sack races and more.

South Kolan Hotel

Time: Noon to late

Details: Water slide, jumping castle, water pistols and balloon fight, tractor pull competition, thong throwing competition, cold pie hot beer eating competition, dress in your best Aussie thongs and party country style.

Bookings: Essential by phoning 41577 235.

The Lighthouse Hotel

Where: Burnett Heads

Time: Until late

Details: Toad races, monster raffles, crab races, entertainment, three-legged race and more.

Bargara Beach Hotel

What: Australia Day spit roast

Details: Thong toss competition, DJ, prizes and more.

Lana's Farmers Markets

Time: 10am to late

Details: Thong throwing, pie eating competition, toad races, entertainment.

The Waves

Details: Live music from 4.30pm, $450 raffles, big screen for the Australia v England match.

Woodgate Club

Details: Barefoot bowls from 10am to 5pm, hottest hits from noon, game show from 1pm to 4pm, live entertainment from 7.30pm.

Bucca Hotel

Time: From noon

Details: Barbecue, free outside duke box, jelly pool, sack races and thong throwing.

The Globe Hotel

What: Rodney's Backyard Music Festival

Time: From noon

Details: Seven bands, BBQ, Pub Rock Choir and after party.

Isis Bowls Club

Time: Noon and 6pm

Details: Bones and Co live entertainment.

The Club Hotel

Time: From 2pm

Details: Aussie bangers in the beer garden, DJs, dress up in your best Aussie outfit, pig on the spit, giveaways.

Sugarland Tavern

Time: From 2pm

Details: Pig on the spit, games, mechanical bull, live entertainment.

RiverFeast

Time: Noon to 10pm

Details: Bring your own inflatable pool under 30cm in depth, inflatables water slide, live entertainment.