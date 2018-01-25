Jelly pool, thong throwing and more this Australia Day

Woodgate Australia Day Breakfast
Where: Woodgate Beach Community Hall
Time: 7am to 10am
Details: Breakfast, entertainment and awards
Moore Park Beach Australia Day Breakfast
Where: Moore Park Beach Community Centre
Time: 7am to 11am
Cost: Breakfast $3
Details: Breakfast, competitions, games and live entertainment.
Childers Australia Day 2018
Where: Childers Community Stadium
Time: 7am to 10.30am
Cost: Gold coin
Details: Breakfast, ceremony, activities and entertainment.
Burnett Heads Australia Day Breakfast 2018
Where: Burnett Heads Community Hall
Time: 7am to 9am
Details: BBQ breakfast.
Gin Gin Australia Day
Where: Gin Gin Youth Centre
Time: 8.30am
Details: Awards, raffles, entertainment, fun and games.
Bundaberg Australia Day Fun Day 2018
Where: Bundaberg PCYC
Time: 9am to 1pm
Details: Games, face painting, entertainment, awards.
Bundy Bowl and Leisure Complex
Time: 10am to late
Details: Treasure hunts, sack races, sausage sizzle, sack races and more.
South Kolan Hotel
Time: Noon to late
Details: Water slide, jumping castle, water pistols and balloon fight, tractor pull competition, thong throwing competition, cold pie hot beer eating competition, dress in your best Aussie thongs and party country style.
Bookings: Essential by phoning 41577 235.
The Lighthouse Hotel
Where: Burnett Heads
Time: Until late
Details: Toad races, monster raffles, crab races, entertainment, three-legged race and more.
Bargara Beach Hotel
What: Australia Day spit roast
Details: Thong toss competition, DJ, prizes and more.
Lana's Farmers Markets
Time: 10am to late
Details: Thong throwing, pie eating competition, toad races, entertainment.
The Waves
Details: Live music from 4.30pm, $450 raffles, big screen for the Australia v England match.
Woodgate Club
Details: Barefoot bowls from 10am to 5pm, hottest hits from noon, game show from 1pm to 4pm, live entertainment from 7.30pm.
Bucca Hotel
Time: From noon
Details: Barbecue, free outside duke box, jelly pool, sack races and thong throwing.
The Globe Hotel
What: Rodney's Backyard Music Festival
Time: From noon
Details: Seven bands, BBQ, Pub Rock Choir and after party.
Isis Bowls Club
Time: Noon and 6pm
Details: Bones and Co live entertainment.
The Club Hotel
Time: From 2pm
Details: Aussie bangers in the beer garden, DJs, dress up in your best Aussie outfit, pig on the spit, giveaways.
Sugarland Tavern
Time: From 2pm
Details: Pig on the spit, games, mechanical bull, live entertainment.
RiverFeast
Time: Noon to 10pm
Details: Bring your own inflatable pool under 30cm in depth, inflatables water slide, live entertainment.