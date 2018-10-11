‘It would be tough to pick up my career if I lost’

Jeff Horn is worried that defeat to Anthony Mundine might hurt his career.

Jeff Horn is worried that defeat to Anthony Mundine might hurt his career.

JEFF Horn admits his boxing career may be over if he loses his November 30 comeback fight to a retirement-bound Anthony Mundine.

But the former world champion has cast doubt over whether their 71kg catchweight bout at Suncorp Stadium will be the last time fans see the controversial Mundine.

Mundine, 43, insisted the fight would be his last, bringing an end to his 18-year boxing journey.

Jeff Horn is worried that defeat to Anthony Mundine might hurt his career. Picture: AAP.

But 30-year-old Horn wasn't so sure.

"He had a cheeky comment to me just before saying it wasn't his last ... but we will see what happens on the night," Horn said, after coming face to face with Mundine at a pre-fight Brisbane press conference.

Horn is hoping to use the Mundine bout as a stepping stone toward a re-match with the man who took his WBO world welterweight title in June - American Terence Crawford.

He will be overwhelming crowd favourite against Mundine at the venue where Horn pulled off his stunning WBO title win over boxing great Manny Pacquiao in July 2017.

But former teacher Horn admitted a loss to Mundine would be disastrous for his future.

"It would definitely be very hard to pick up the career if I have another loss - time will tell," said Horn (18-1-1 record) said.

"But I think I am a better mover than Mundine.

"I think I will overwhelm him.

"I can keep going at a pace I don't think he will be able to withstand."

Who will be left smiling after the November 30 bout? Picture: Annette Dew.

Horn said he would need to make a statement against Mundine if he was to again be taken seriously as a title contender.

"Mundine's been the biggest name in Australian boxing for a long time now," Horn said.

"I need to make sure it looks easy, try as hard as I can to get a convincing win."

Mundine was typically defiant about his chances in what he insisted would be his boxing swan song.

"I am out once I pump this guy," he said.

"I will teach him the real science of boxing...just to prove he ain't what you say he is - I will expose the hype.

"They think he's 'the one'. Well I am about to put an end to that.

"He better go back to teaching or something."