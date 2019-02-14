Horn eyeing super fight with Tszyu 2.0

AUSTRALIA'S boxing hero Jeff Horn is eyeing a huge fight with rising Sydney star Tim Tszyu.

The former world welterweight champion says a showdown against the lightning fast and heavy hitting son of all-time great Kostya Tszyu would be a big challenge for him and a thriller for fight fans.

The 24-year-old Tszyu was in devastating form on Friday night at the Hordern Pavilion in Sydney, stopping England's former Commonwealth welterweight champion Denton Vassell in two one-sided rounds.

"Tim was very impressive,'' Horn said. "he's a great prospect but I would put a lot more pressure on him than his opponent did last week.

"I'd like the fight to happen. I think it would be a big hit with the fans.''

Horn has 19 wins and a technical draw in 21 fights and famously scored the upset of the decade when he took Manny Pacquiao's world welterweight title at Suncorp Stadium in 2017.

Tszyu is now unbeaten in 12 pro fights with 10 KOs after an impressive amateur career.

He has made no secret of the fact he would like to fight Anthony Mundine before turning his attention to big name Americans but the son of the former multiple world champ is in Horn's sights.

Tim Tszyu lands a huge right hand on Denton Vassell. Picture: AAP

Horn's father and adviser, Jeff Horn Snr, is pushing for a Horn-Tszyu fight at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre.

"I think it could be marketed as a huge all-Australian fight,'' Horn Snr said.

"Tim is no longer just a hot prospect, he has most certainly arrived and represents a huge challenge to Jeff's new position at the top of the light-middleweight and middleweight divisions in Australia.''

Horn's wife Jo is due to give birth to their second child in June and Horn has told his promoter Dean Lonergan that if he does not fight by May he will be taking six months off and will not be ready to box again until November.

Jeff Horn knocked out Anthony Mundine with a vicious left hook. Picture: Annette Dew

Lonergan is working on a deal for Horn to fight in May in Queensland. Two world champions Rob Brant (middleweight) and Brian Casanto (light-middleweight) are among the options being considered.

But he says a Horn-Tszyu fight is an enticing prospect.

"Tim came of age on Friday night on a big card and he obviously looks to have a big future,'' Lonergan said.

"Right now my aim is to get Jeff back into a world title fight for his next bout or at least put him into a fight that will get him into position as the mandatory contender.

"But a Horn-Tszyu fight certainly has a lot of appeal.''

Horn's trainer Glenn Rushton said he would prefer to wait until Tszyu scored some more world-class victories before Horn faced him.

"Horn-Tszyu has a lovely ring to it and Tim has been steadily developing since his days in the amateurs,'' Rushton said.

Kostya Tszyu with a young Tim. Picture: Fiona Hamilton

"I would prefer Jeff to next have a really big fight against a world champion or someone very highly ranked but it's a great thing to have two big name Australian fighters looking to fight each other and we can let the rivalry simmer.''

Meanwhile, rugby league great Justin Hodges is likely to fight in Brisbane in April as his promoter Matt Rose looks to eventually match him at the end of the year with Sharks skipper Paul Gallen.

Hodges made a crushing pro boxing debut in Sydney on Friday night, stopping Ipswich novice Rob Baron before Gallen stopped league rival John Hopoate in the second round.

Rose hopes to match Gallen with former Warriors winger Manu Vatuvei in an Australia-NZ boxing Test match before pitting Gallen against Hodges in a State of Origin battle with gloves.