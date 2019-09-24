His wife wants him to quit, but boxer Jeff Horn fights on

Jeff Horn says he has unfinished business and will return to the ring before the end of the year.

Jeff Horn has emerged from the worst thumping of his boxing career to declare he will fight on against the wishes of his family.

Three weeks after his shock loss to power-punching middleweight Michael Zerafa, Horn told The Daily Telegraph on Tuesday he had unfinished business and would return to the ring before the end of the year.

"If Joe (wife) had her way there would be no more boxing," Horn said, "But this is my decision.

"My mum and all my family say they'd be extremely happy and proud if I gave it away. They keep saying I don't need to do it

"I've already set up my family so it's not about the money.

Jeff Horn with trainer Glenn Rushton on Tuesday. Picture: Annette Dew

"I know how I want to finish and it wasn't the way the fight ended against Zerafa."

The 31-year-old father of two daughters has asked his promotor Dean Lonergan to look at all options for a fight before Christmas.

They include a rematch with Zerafa or a possible super fight against Tim Tszyu.

Importantly he says his preparation will be more focused this time.

After the Zerafa loss, Horn's trainer Glenn Rushton told the media the former world champion had to "stop eating pizzas and drinking Coke."

"I was frustrated with Glenn for bringing that up," Horn said. "It wasn't something that should have been broadcast publicly straight after the fight.

"But I admit I let myself down. I wasn't training as hard or I wasn't as hungry as I was before the (Manny) Pacquiao fight."

Rushton now regrets his post fights comments as a bloodied and battered Horn was getting patched up in the dressing room

"My timing wasn't right and I've apologised to Jeff," Rushton said, "What I meant to say was that Jeff didn't pay as much attention to his diet.

"Because he was going up to middleweight, he knew he could eat pretty much whatever he wanted.

"That doesn't mean you should eat wrong foods. You've got to have good fuel in your body."

The pair have also hit back of critics who claimed the fight should have been stopped earlier.

Rushton came under attack for not throwing in the towel when Horn was clearly beaten in the ninth round and on the receiving end of furious punishment.

Michael Zerafa celebrates after knocking out Jeff Horn. Picture: AAP

Even Horn's brother at ringside tried to throw a shirt into the ring to stop the fight.

"I was extremely tired and he thought I'd had enough," Horn said, "Zerafa was clipping me more and more in that round but I was okay."

At ringside, boxing legend Jeff Fenech said: "The referee and the corner should be investigated and shouldn't be allowed to be in the sport of boxing."

Rushton has defended his decision.

"I care about Jeff Horn's opinion but I couldn't care less about what Jeff Fenech thinks," he said.

"Jeff's not a person who should be making accusations.

"Yes, it's my job to protect Jeff. This was not a bad stoppage.

"He was tired more than anything. I know what a tough competitor Jeff is.

"What if we'd stopped the fight against Pacquiao when he was struggling?"