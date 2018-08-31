Jealous man tears partner's hair out for 'cheating with dad'

** WARNING: DO NOT LIGHTEN IMAGE - PEOPLE MUST NOT BE IDENTIFYABLE *** Domestic violence. Photo Christopher Chan / The Observer

** WARNING: DO NOT LIGHTEN IMAGE - PEOPLE MUST NOT BE IDENTIFYABLE *** Domestic violence. Photo Christopher Chan / The Observer Christopher Chan

A BURNETT Heads man who punched his girlfriend in the head and tore out chunks of her hair in a jealous rage has been locked up.

Damien James McCarthy appeared on five charges in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday, the most serious of which included two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm, a wilful damage charge and one count of obstruct police.

The 37-year-old pleaded guilty to all offences, which arose less than six hours after a police protection notice was issued the night before.

The court heard both McCarthy's girlfriend and his father were named in the notice, after which a 'cool down period' was put in place, preventing him from returning to his home (where the three lived together) before 6pm the following day.

Senior Constable Grant Klaassen told the court the father-of-one left the police station about 2am on June 19 before making his way to his mother's home.

It was then that he made the "foolish decision” to return to his house, defence lawyer John Dodd said.

At 4.15am McCarthy walked into his father's bedroom and accused him of wanting to have sex with his girlfriend, who was in the next room.

"He was lying in bed and the defendent punched him at least four times ... to the head,” Sen-Const Klaassen said.

McCarthy then picked up a vacuum cleaner and swung it at his dad's head but missed, instead smashing a nearby window. He then left the room and walked to where his girlfriend was sleeping.

"He called her a f---ing sl-t repeatedly ... and then punched her a number of times to the head ... and then grabbed her by the hair and pulled out chunks,” Sen-Const Klaassen said.

Once they arrived at the home about 5.10am, police also spotted blood on the bed sheets.

McCarthy later resisted officers as they handcuffed and walked him to a paddy wagon.

Mr Dodd said his client's actions had been fuelled by alcohol and jealousy.

"He has very little memory of that night,” he said.

"He was brought up in a DV setting ... and gets intoxicated every second day.”

Mr Dodd said his client had assumed his girlfriend was sleeping with his father, and that while this was no excuse, it did offer some explanation.

Bundaberg Magistrate Belinda Merrin handed down a head sentence of 15 months in prison with parole release on November 18.