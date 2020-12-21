Menu
A man who broke into his ex’s house at to bash her friend at 3.20am claimed he was just there to drop off breakfast. Photo: Rob Williams
Jealous dad beats up estranged wife’s male friend

Ross Irby
20th Dec 2020 5:03 PM | Updated: 21st Dec 2020 5:55 AM
A JEALOUS dad who dropped by his estranged wife's house before sunrise to drop in her breakfast treat, became enraged when he saw a stranger's car parked in the garage.

He broke open a door with his shoulder then beat up a man he found inside the house.

Going before Ipswich Magistrates Court for sentence, the 29-year-old father of two pleaded guilty to burglary and committing an offence - domestic violence offence, in Redbank Plains on April 2.

Police prosecutor Bronson Ballard said the man was separated from the woman when he dropped by her house at 3.20am.

He still had a garage door remote and after opening the roller door he saw the stranger's car inside.

Mr Ballard said he began banging loudly on a window and kicked the door.

Unable to get into the house the irate man shoulder-barged a door to force it open.

He spoke to his wife and when the male identified himself, the man pushed him backwards.

He grabbed the man's jumper, put his hand around his throat and repeatedly punched him.

When police arrived at the scene they could hear him yelling and screaming.

He was escorted from the house.

Defence lawyer Andrew Owens said it was not unusual that he arrived at the house at 3.20am because the man was on his way to work for a 4am start.

He was staying with his parents nearby.

"She is still his partner. He was going over to bring her breakfast," Mr Owens said.

"His intention was simply to bring her breakfast.

"He opened the roller door and saw the vehicle there."

Mr Owens supplied the court with two letters of apology written by the man - one to his wife, and one to the man visiting the house.

Mr Owens said the man was hardworking but had binge drinking issues, his behaviour early that morning an emotional reaction although it did not excuse what he did.

He said the man was since benefiting from professional therapy.

He sought that no conviction be recorded.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum said it was appalling and quite atrocious what he did that morning, calling it "a terrible way to behave to a person you purport to love".

She accepted that he now has some insight into his behaviour.

The man was fined $1200 and no conviction was recorded.

