JAXON RISES TO TOP: Athlete shines in Bargara

Athlete Jaxon Wieland with his recent trophy and medals.

ATHLETICS: When Bargara Little Athletics member Jaxon Wieland races, he wears the club’s logo – a turtle – proudly on his chest.

But Wieland is nothing like a slow turtle when he runs.

The Bundaberg Christian College student has been one of the best at his club this year, dominating his age group.

The six-year-old was the winner of the under-seven age category at the club after a season of racing.

His points in multiple disciplines was enough to beat all others.

To top it off, he recently won the school junior sports award at BCC.

“He got lots of awards throughout the year with the club and did well in the competition,” his mother Chauntelle Forman said.

“He then surprised us by getting the school junior sports award.”

The talented junior does well in the 100m, long jump and javelin.

And he loves showing off his medals, as he did a few times to the NewsMail when we chatted to him.

But one discipline is his favourite – the long jump.

“Because I can jump onto the sand and I like it because it is soft,” Wieland said.

“I like it when it is not so windy.”

Wieland said he also liked competing with his mates and also beating them when he could.

His success against his best mate led to the age group title.

“I’m starting to beat him more now,” Wieland said.

Wieland got into the sport through his mother, who competed at state level when she was younger.

The success of her son is continuing a family tradition.

“I was into athletics. I competed, did all the states and everything,” Forman said.

“It was something I had grown up with that my mum always loved taking me to do.”

And her mother still loves it.

“My mum hasn’t missed one of his athletics days,” Forman said,

“It’s getting passed down.”

Forman said it was nice to see her son love the sport and embrace it. He also enjoyed success in BMX and football before focusing on athletics.

So what does next year have in store for Wieland?

“Hopefully the same,” Forman said. “Hopefully he keeps it up and competes and has fun.”