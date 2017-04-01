Man snaps great white shark swimming up flooded street

JAWS: A great white shark was seen swimming in flood waters on Telegraph St Thursday.

AMID the heavy rain, destructive winds and abnormal tides, there was one danger no one was alerted to.

While roads turned to rivers with flash flooding, what usually dwells in the deep blue made its way up Telegraph Rd.

A Bundaberg resident snapped what he believes is a great white shark swimming up flood waters on the local road on Thursday.

"I thought it was a duck 'cause I could only see the fin at first but then he sped up," the resident said.

"Got me camera out (and) got him right as he leapt out of the water after a fish or something.

"Little great white.

"(I) dunno how he got up this far - (the) river must have washed him in or something."

A similar set of circumstances unfolded in North Queensland.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services officers in Ayr found a bull shark while crews were checking flooded roads around the cyclone-hit region.

QFES officers said finding the shark was another reason people should rethink their decision to enter flood water.

According to the Queensland Shark Control Program, there has been more than 50 sharks caught off the Bundaberg coastline since the start of last year.

The Bundaberg local said the shark was just a couple streets over from his home.

"He better get back out to sea again real quick because great whites can only live in brackish water for about a day," the local said.

While a resident did send this photo in to the NewsMail, the community can decide whether he is Attenborough or Spielberg - happy April Fool's Day.