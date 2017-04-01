Jaws-of-life used to rescue woman after two-car smash

The scene of a two-car crash at Heaps St.Photo Jim Alouat / NewsMail

THE jaws-of-life were needed to rescue a woman after a two-car crash in Bundaberg.

There were dramatic scenes as emergency services responded to the crash between a sedan and Holden commodore at Heaps St, Avenell Heights.

There were six people involved in the crash but QAS spokesman Scott Harris said only two people required attention.

The woman was trapped in her four-door sedan for about an hour as Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crew used jaws-of-life equipment to rip away the driver-side door.

The woman appeared in some distress during the ordeal.

"She was in some pain from her injuries," Mr Harris said.

Mr Harris said the woman was transported to Bundaberg Hospital with pelvis and chest injuries.

A young girl was also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Both were taken in a stable condition.

Onlookers from nearby homes and the Blue Care facility watched on as emergency services performed the dramatic rescue.

The occupants of the Holden were uninjured.

Two tow trucks were called to remove both cars as the quiet suburban street was closed for about an hour.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash, which happened about 2pm.

Mr Harris said the crash, on the first day of school holidays, was a timely reminder to observe the Fatal Five.