Suns look silly after cutting Lyons

Jarryd Lyons has been a great pick-up for the Lions. Picture: AAP

BRISBANE'S march up the AFL ladder has raised questions about some of Gold Coast's off-season dealings, with throwaway Sun Jarryd Lyons starring for the Lions and the swap of draft picks also leaning in their favour.

While the Suns loaded up at the draft, their decision to cut Lyons has become a head scratcher.

He gathered 33 disposals in a dominant midfield performance in the 19-point victory over Hawthorn at the Gabba on Saturday night in what coach Chris Fagan labelled the best of the season in front of a strong Gabba crowd.

The only dampener on a great night for the Lions was the Seven network's decision to drop out of the broadcast on their secondary channel to cut to a movie re-run.

Brisbane's fans voiced their frustration on social media when Seven switched to the movie Logan's Run almost straight after the siren.

CEO Greg Swann said the club had received complaints from fans and would take the matter up with Channel 7.

"It is disappointing, it is one of the things the fans really want so we are going to have a talk to them about it,'' he said.

But Swann and the Lions are thrilled with the contributions of off-season acquisitions.

Lachie Neale and Lyons are starring while draftee Noah Answerth has cemented himself in the senior side.

Lachie Neale has been another good inclusion for the Lions. Picture: Paul Kane/Getty Images.

Brisbane secured Lyons for nothing after he was delisted by the Suns and Fagan says he has made a major impact at his third AFL club.

"Jarryd had a great game and actually he has been very good for a few weeks,'' he said.

"He went through a bit of a quiet patch, particularly when we lost those games to Collingwood and Essendon, and he was a little bit concerned about his form but from that point onwards he has been sensational.

"What he and Lachie Neale have in common is they are intelligent footballers, they see the game and how it's being played and they have a really positive influence on the other guys for that reason.''

Young defender Noah Answerth tries to break a tackle against the Hawks. Picture: Getty Images

The contrasting fortunes of each club are skewing the swap of future picks the clubs made to help the Lions land Neale.

Brisbane have finished in the bottom four over the past five years and Gold Coast would have banked on the deal delivering them a top pick but they are in the top five at the halfway mark of the season.

Gold Coast hold Brisbane's first-round selection, which on form would land in the mid-teens, while the Lions hold the Suns' second-round pick, which would be just a handful of selections down the order around the 20 mark.

Brisbane also hold Collingwood's first rounder which means they could play finals and still have two selections in the top 20 or so.