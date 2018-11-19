Hayne questioned by sex crime detectives

Jarryd Hayne is being questioned by police at Ryde police station. Picture: Zak Simmonds

Jarryd Hayne is being questioned by police at Ryde police station. Picture: Zak Simmonds

NRL star Jarryd Hayne has been arrested by NSW detectives over allegations he sexually assaulted a young woman on the night of the grand final.

Hayne arrived at Ryde police station at 4pm on Monday by appointment with his player manager Wayne Beavis and met with detectives about allegations he assaulted the woman in the Newcastle area.

He has not yet spoken publicly about the claims.

It was reported last week that a woman complained to police after the two had sex at a house in the Hunter Valley on September 30.

The pair made contact on social media before meeting in person when Hayne was in the Hunter Region for a night out. It is understood they had been corresponding in the time leading up to September 30.

During the intercourse the woman claims she "withdrew her consent", a police source said.

The alleged victim made a complaint to the NRL last week and the league's integrity unit immediately referred her to NSW Police.She was interviewed by detectives from the Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad this week.

Jarryd Hayne has not spoken publicly about the allegations.

A NSW Police spokeswoman last week confirmed officers were investigating the incident.

"Police are investigating following reports a woman was sexually assaulted by a 30-year-old man in late September," she said.

"The investigation is being led by detectives from the Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad."

Hayne is currently defending a separate a civil case brought against him by a woman who claims she was raped while he was playing for the San Francisco 49ers in the US in 2015.

He has categorically denied the US allegations.

Hayne's lawyer Ramy Qutami said last last week he had not spoken to his client about the fresh allegations.

"All I've heard is what has been in the media and until I speak to Jarryd there is nothing we can say about it," he said.

The woman allegedly took photos of her injuries and sought medical treatment after the encounter, Channel 9 reported.

The two-time Dally M Medal winner's career is at a standstill with the Eels unable to fit him under their salary cap.

He has been negotiating with St George-Illawarra but no agreement has been reached. No other clubs have any interest in signing the former NSW Origin hero.

The US rape allegations are due to be heard during five-day civil court trial in 2020.

The NRL last week said the Hunter Valley claim was a police matter.

"We are aware of the situation but it's a police matter and the NRL will not be commenting further,'' an NRL spokesman said.

Parramatta said it also would not be commenting on the claims.

"As this is a police matter the club will be making no public comment in relations to these reports," said an Eels spokesman.

Hayne during his NFL stint. Picture: AP

JARRYD HAYNE TIMELINE:

OCTOBER 2014

Hayne makes international headlines when he announces he is leaving Parramatta to travel to the US and pursue his dream of playing in the NFL.

MARCH 2015

Hayne signs a three-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers in California.

DECEMBER 2015

Hayne allegedly rapes a woman at his house in San Jose after an alcohol-fuelled night out.

MAY 2016

The woman, identified only as JV, reports the incident to police, but prosecutors refuse to charge Hayne because of insufficient evidence.

MAY 2016

Hayne quits the 49ers and heads to Fiji in the hope of representing the country in rugby sevens during the Rio Olympics. He fails.

DECEMBER 2017

JV files a civil complaint alleging Hayne raped her when she was drunk. It will come to trial in 2020.

SEPTEMBER 30, 2018

Hayne allegedly sexually assaults a woman at a house in the Hunter on NRL grand final day.

NOVEMBER 15, 2018

Police confirm they are investigating the claims.