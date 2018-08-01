‘Life is very precious, you have been so strong’

MESSAGES of love and support have poured in for Australian golfer Jarrod Lyle after his wife confirmed they had made the heartbreaking decision to go into palliative care.

The 36-year-old has been fighting a third battle with cancer since a recurrence of acute myeloid leukaemia last year.

He will spend his final days surrounded by loved ones.

There has been an outpouring of sadness from golf fans around the world after Lyle's wife Briony posted on social media about her husband's deteriorating health.

Confirming the worst, she wrote: "Earlier today Jarrod made the decision to stop active treatment and begin palliative care."

Australian golfer Jarrod Lyle with daughter Jemma. Picture Instagram

"He has given everything that he's got to give, and his poor body cannot take anymore.

"We'll be taking him closer to home in the next couple of days so he can finally leave the hospital."

Friend and fellow golfer Lucas Herbert, who is about to play in the Fiji International said Lyle was an inspiration for him as he came through the ranks.

"Jarrod was someone I looked up to growing up, for sure. Country kid, he actually moved to Commonwealth (golf club) where I play as well so (there's a) pretty strong connection there," Herbert said.

"My first sort of tier one event I played in Australia, the Australian Masters, I played with him the first two rounds and he's been really friendly with me sort of the whole time I've been coming through.

"(At the) end of last year, the Aussie Open, he was (doing) some chipping and he would come over and just hit some chip shots with me and we just chatted and talked about everything. And he was about to go in the hospital then and it seemed like he was going to go in for two weeks and he was back out again. It's sort sad to think that was kind of the start of all this."

Herbert said the golfing community had a "massive respect" for him and that "everyone out here is pretty upset by the news this morning" and that Lyle now needed privacy during the final stages to spend with his girls and family.

Former golfer Mark Allen told Macquarie Sports Radio that Jarrod Lyle had fans across the globe and he would be in everyone's thoughts.

"He was always a loud character on the tour over there, and he was a very proud Australian and I think people loved him being Australian over there in America - he's got lots of fans over there," said Allen.

"This will resonate right around the world."