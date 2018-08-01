‘Reached his limit’: Lyle’s heartbreaking decision

Jarrod Lyle has made the heartbreaking decision to cease active treatment in cancer fight and begin palliative care.

HIGHLY popular Australian golfer Jarrod Lyle has made the heartbreaking decision to cease active treatment in his third cancer fight and begin palliative care.

Lyle has twice battled and beaten acute myeloid leukaemia - once in 1998 and again in 2012.

However, in July last year the 36-year-old's cancer returned for a third time. Earlier this month Lyle's wife Briony spoke about the "mystery" symptomsthat had impacted Lyle's eyesight and speech.

Late on Tuesday night she took to Facebook to give the latest update on her husband's condition.

"My heart breaks as I type this message," she wrote.

"Earlier today Jarrod made the decision to stop active treatment and begin palliative care. He has given everything that he's got to give, and his poor body cannot take anymore. We'll be taking him closer to home in the next couple of days so he can finally leave the hospital.

"There is simply not enough time to get this message out to everyone individually, so for some of our really close friends and family I cannot apologise enough for breaking the news in this way.

"We have done our best to 'control' the narrative surrounding Jarrod's illness and treatment, and as more and more people become involved in this final process I'm not sure how much longer this development will remain private.

"Jarrod knows he is loved, and the thousands of prayers and well wishes that have been sent his way have kept him going through some incredibly tough times. But he has reached his limit, and the docs have finally agreed that they can no longer strive for a positive outcome.

"My focus as of today is on our girls and doing whatever I can to get them through the challenges ahead. Jarrod will be closer to them very soon, and will spend as much time as he can with them.

"When it's appropriate, I will post details of a memorial service. In the meantime we ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time."

Lyle, from Shepparton, country Victoria, played in Australia and on the US PGA Tour before stepping away from full-time golf in recent years.

He has two professional wins during his career, both coming on the Web.com Tour.

Former golfer Mark Allen said Lyle had fans across the globe, particularly in the United States.

"He was always a loud character on the tour over there, and he was a very proud Australian and I think people loved him being Australian over there in America - he's got lots of fans over there," said Allen.

"This will resonate right around the world."