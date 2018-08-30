Menu
Maddie Studdon said the Roosters club has embraced the women’s team. Pic: Brett Costello
Rugby League

JWH proud of Roosters expansion

by FIONA BOLLEN
30th Aug 2018 8:00 AM
ROOSTERS enforcer Jared Waerea-Hargreaves is no stranger to women's rugby league, which is why he's brimming that his club is part of the first NRLW season.

Waerea-Hargreaves grew up in New Zealand where his mother played rugby, so for him the arrival of women's players at the club at the start of August seemed a natural fit.

Speaking at the launch of the club's women's team on Tuesday night, the prop forward was happy the Roosters had expanded in this way.

"My mum played forever. I grew up with women playing in New Zealand, I've seen so much (women's) rugby and for it to be a part of our club it's really cool," Waerea-Hargreaves said.

 

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves (left) has welcomed the women’s team addition. Pic: Getty Images
Maddie Studdon ar Roosters training. Pic: Brett Costello
"I've seen individuals (from the NRLW) play and I've see a few in the gym and it's pretty impressive.

"Even that, as a player, you walk into the gym and you see these girls working out and you want to get amongst it. You feel something. It's pretty cool to see where the game's gone to."

Trent Robinson said the addition of women's team had brought a freshness to the club and women's player Maddie Studdon said the men's team coach had played an active role in their side's pre-season to date, his presence alone even having an impact.

There hasn't been a huge crossover between players as the men's competition starts to shift focus to the finals, but the women are making gains from simply being in the professional environment.

"They're lovely (the players). Any time we bump into each other, they have a chat," Studdon said.

 

Trent Robinson has been actively involved. Pic: Phil Hillyard
"Elianna (Walton) was saying the other night that her and Maima (Simaima Taufa) were working out hard in the gym and getting a sweat up and Dylan Napa came over with water for them both.

"It's those little things that make a difference. I've spoken to Cooper [Cronk] a couple of times and he said he'd help me out every now and then, but he has an important season ahead of him so I'm not going to bug him. But I'm like a little shadow behind him that he doesn't even know; I watch what he does.

"Robbo is always spying on our team and coming in and helping us. We didn't know he was at our trial the other day against Jersey Flegg. He's really a part of it and we're grateful to have that."

It's gone the other way too.

"It's really given us a different perspective of rugby league," Waerea-Hargreaves said.

"For us, we're really proud of the club and who we are. I think it's such a great initiative. There's been so much talk about it for the last few months, but for it to finally be here as players, coaches, whatever it is, part of the Roosters, we're all excited.

"Too see how much it's grown in such a short amount of time, it's fantastic."

