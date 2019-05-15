JANN MASTERS RIVALS: Swimmer dominates meet

RECORD HAUL: Rum City Masters swimmer Jann Edwards dominated recently at the Masters state titles in Brisbane.

RECORD HAUL: Rum City Masters swimmer Jann Edwards dominated recently at the Masters state titles in Brisbane. Mike Knott BUN100519SWIM1

SWIMMING: Bundaberg's Jann Edwards is showing that age is just a number and you can do anything.

Even become the best in swimming.

The Rum City Masters swimmer was one of the stars at the recent Masters state titles last month in Brisbane, winning eight gold medals and two silvers at the competition.

The 64-year-old, competing in the 65-69-year-old age group, won gold individually in the 50m freestyle, 50m backstroke, 50m butterfly, 100m butterfly, 200m butterfly and the 200m backstroke.

Her time in the 50m butterfly also broke a state record for the age group.

She then combined with club members David Gibson, Trudy Ford and Bruce Bass to win two gold in relays.

The first was the four by 50m mixed freestyle for those teams with a combined aged between 240 and 279.

In the same age group the quartet won the four by 50m mixed medley.

"We broke the freestyle state record by three seconds,” Edwards said.

"We were pretty happy because we beat Miami who had the record for five years.

"With the same people we also broke the state medley record.”

Edwards said she knew the state titles could bring some success for her.

But not in her wildest dreams did she think eight was a possibility.

"Being a five year age group, you do have a bit of an advantage being in the first year of the age group,” she said.

"I knew I had a chance in some of the events but to get eight was a bit of a bonus.”

Edwards will have the opportunity to compete in the same age group for the next few years if she continues her swimming. She said it was good to be back in the sport.

"I swam competitively when I was younger then I had a massive break,” she said.

"When I retired I thought I might as well find something that I can do, that I know I can do, and I can challenge myself.”

She has been racing since 2015 and admits it is fantastic to see the club do well.

Rum City finished fifth out of around 40 clubs.

"We're such a small club too, we only had 11 swimmers that went away,” she said.

"Some clubs have heaps and heaps of swimmers.”

Edwards was joined by five others that claimed gold.

Ford won five gold including three in individual events in the 55-59-year-old category. and two in the relay with Gibson and Bass.

Gibson claimed four gold overall, including the two in the relay, with Bass winning four as well.

Pauline Yates joined them with four gold medals individually in the 80-84-year-old age group with Tom Hosking winning one gold in the 35-39-year-old category.

The club is now preparing to host its own event on June 15.

For more information, head to https://bit.ly/30gYqhB.