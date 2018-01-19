Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Jane's committed to Division 8 race

Dr Jane Truscott has officially entered the race for Div 8.
Dr Jane Truscott has officially entered the race for Div 8.

DIVISION 8 candidate Dr Jane Truscott has officially entered the race for the vacant seat after speculation surfaced this week that she had pulled out of the contest.

The rumours started on Thursday when Dr Trucott's official Facebook candidate page could not be found.

But Dr Truscott said it was simply a technical glitch.

She submitted her nomination to Queensland Electoral Commission Bundaberg returning officer John Kelly on Thursday for the February 10 by-election.

"I am committed to representing the people of Division 8 and our region,” she said.

Dr Truscott said she had spoken with many people about various issues

"Should the people of Division 8 give me the honour of representing them, I promise to do what I can to give them a voice.”

Topics:  bunpol18 division 8 dr jane truscott

Bundaberg News Mail
No Easter trade for grocery giant

No Easter trade for grocery giant

A MAJOR government blunder will force some regional retail stores to shut down over the Easter break, including Woolworths in Childers.

'Open our parks to ecotourism'

NATURAL BEAUTY: Deepwater National Park.

LNP wants to open up national parks to boost tourism.

Addict targets Bundaberg businesses with fraud

Bundaberg Courthouse.

Man vows to change after jail time

How to sleep cool when the nights are hot

HOT TOPIC: It can be hard to get a good night's rest when the weather warms up.

Sleep expert gives her tips

Local Partners