Jane Truscott says households could face $768 spike in electricity bills

One Nation Bundaberg candidate Jane Truscott, Senator Malcolm Roberts and Hervey Bay One Nation candidate Damian Huxham. Photo Jim Alouat / NewsMail

ONE Nation candidate for State seat of Bundaberg Dr Jane Truscott is calling on the state government to reduce electricity costs.

The call comes after analysis conducted by Dr Alan Moran of the Finkel Review claimed the Finkel panel's recommendations are based on unrealistic and unreliable assumptions.

Dr Moran's report, commissioned by Queensland Senator Malcolm Roberts, says implications from the Finkel Review will have a devastating impact on the economy by causing large increases to the cost of electricity.

Dr Truscott said the report identifies that implementation of the Finkel recommendations will lead to an average increase in the cost of electricity per household of up to $768 per year.

"This will be devastating to not only households but commercial users as well,” Dr Truscott said.

"Many businesses would have to shut down as a result.”

She said the Bundaberg region, which is the heart of a productive sugar industry, is set to be hardest hit by the Finkel recommendations.

Energy-intensive businesses, such as the sugar industry, will be severely affected.

According to Dale Hollis, manager of Bundaberg Canegrowers and Arc Up spokesman, irrigators have been campaigning against the impact of high energy prices for years.

"Once an enabler of regional economic activity, electricity is now a hidden tax,” Mr Hollis said.

"Collecting millions each year, it's become a cash cow for government, a drag on regional growth and jobs are being lost”.

Dr Truscott said that Australia needed to move away from over-optimist assumptions regarding renewables.

"Distorting the cost of energy through amplification of government subsidies for renewable energy will only drive up the cost of electricity,” Dr Truscott said.

"Over-regulation and the Renewable Energy Target of 42%, as set out in the Finkel recommendations, will drive up the cost of electricity.”

Dr Moran's recommendations include rejecting the Finkel's recommendations, removing regulatory distortions on energy supply, abolishing the Renewable Energy Target and subsidies, holding all electricity generators accountable for reliable operation and ceasing all government subsidies such as the Queensland Solar Bonus Scheme.

Dr Truscott said successive Queensland state governments have shown an inability to control rising costs of electricity.

”We need cheaper electricity which will benefit our entire state. It's about putting people before politics”, she said.