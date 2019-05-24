Jamie Oliver wants to teach Bundy how to have fun with food

VISIT STOCKLAND: Mobile kitchen manager Amalia Berastegui takes a class at Jamie Oliver's Ministry of Food, which is in Bundaberg for 10 weeks.

LEARN how to make fast, fresh meals that won't hurt your hip pocket.

Jamie Oliver's Ministry of Food has hit Bundaberg and is here to teach locals how to have fun in the kitchen.

Mobile kitchen manager Amalia Berastegui is eager to teach guests new tips and tricks for a better cooking experience.

"Cooking healthy is easy and cheap, and it's fun,” Ms Berastegui said.

"Our goal is for everyone to have fun. We love cooking, we love eating, and we want to share the love we have for it and hopefully inspire people to have the same relationship with food.”

The 90-minute classes cover three to four meals, with one to take home.

Making a curry from scratch and learning how to use different vegetables are just some of the skills people can look forward to learning.

Melissa Baker participated in the workshop in 2013 and has returned to volunteer as a cooking teacher this time round.

"I loved it so much - I still use some of the recipes that I learnt to this day, and some of the tricks have been really handy to learn,” Ms Baker said.

"Food is for everybody. It can make such a difference to people's lives.

"Good food doesn't have to be expensive, it's just teaching people the skills they need to go ahead and make some fresh things at home.”

The kitchen is in the Stockland car park near the Sugarland Tavern.

To book visit sforce.co/2I0xHOb