Jet crashes out of Seibs’ starting side

Roberts is on the outer at Brisbane. Image: Adam Head

James Roberts is effectively playing to save his career as a Bronco in the next few weeks after being left out of the starting side for the important clash with Manly on Friday at Suncorp Stadium.

Roberts trained in an opposition team at Broncos training on Monday and he is in line to lose his centre spot in the team to be named on Tuesday when coach Anthony Seibold looks for a circuit breaker to his team's 2-6 season start.

Roberts, who insisted last week that rumours that he wanted to return to Sydney were wrong, has a Broncos deal until the end of 2021, but contracts being what they are in the NRL he still has an uncertain future.

The NSW Origin player will either be an interchange player for the NRL side this week or more likely be dropped to an Intrust Super Cup affiliate.

Kotoni Staggs trained at left centre with Jack Bird, who has played in that spot this year, changing sides to train in Roberts' usual right centre spot.

Jamayne Isaako seems set to be replaced by Gehamat Shibasaki, who trained in his right-wing role.

Roberts's return to form would seem to be better served by playing 80 minutes in the ISC, in which it is understood he was yet to be assigned a club, rather than restricted minutes again as an NRL bench player.

Injuries and Brisbane’s poor form have done for Roberts. Image: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

"I think we are going to go with Staggs in the backline and Jamayne and Jimmy miss out,'' skipper Darius Boyd said.

"It's an opportunity to Kotoni and Gehamat, who has been playing some really good footy in the Queensland Cup. He's a strong ball carrier and has plenty of energy.''

Seibold used four forwards as his interchange players in the 38-6 loss to South Sydney last week and could do so against Manly.

Bird said he thought Roberts had been going "all right''.

Jack Bird looks set to take over at right centre. Image: Adam Head

"Seibs sees differently. Seibs is the coach and we have no control over that,'' Bird said.

"If he thinks that's the best for the team, we have to swallow that pill and take it.

"I thought Jimmy was going all right. He's been doing his part for the team.

"I do know he's been battling injuries and his body hasn't been feeling right. He will get back in the team soon, once his body is right _ back to his best.''

The message to the squad of players is that Seibold wants consistent first-grade performances.

"It's hard because we have won two games - not throwing everything out but the coach thinks he needed to make a couple of changes,'' Boyd said.

Bird said older first graders could not "take for granted'' their place in the side.

"We have some young fellas coming into the squad,'' Bird said.

"Jamayne won the (NRL award for) rookie of the year last year - whether it's (being) down on confidence I'm not sure.''

Shibasaki's one NRL game last year in a loss in Townsville and his one first-grade match this year was as an interchange player in Brisbane's round 4 hammering by Sydney Roosters.