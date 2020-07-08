James Packer caught in the middle of high seas drama

There were awkward scenes on board James Packer’s luxury yacht off the coast of Mexico as two of his guests had an ugly break-up in front of onlookers.

There has been drama on the high seas on James Packer's yacht IJE.

Confidential can reveal two of the billionaire's guests have separated and are getting divorced after a blow up on board the luxury cruiser.

Hollywood producer Adam Schroeder and Australian musician and songwriter James Maas were among Packer's inner-circle when they fell out on the three week trip off the coast of Mexico.

Tensions have long been high between Schroeder and Maas, who have been married for seven years.

It is understood the situation came to a head when Schroeder cut up Maas' clothes and threw them overboard, along with other personal effects.

The couple stayed in separate rooms for the next week. The American producer, behind films including Clueless, Zoolander, Sleepy Hollow, Shaft, The Truman Show and First Wives Club, is understood to have disembarked in the sea port of La Paz.

"It was all pretty ugly and awkward," said a source. "James (Maas) was mortified at the scene in front of everyone."

Maas, who is close friends with both Packer and his ex wife Jodhi Meares, flew home to Los Angeles four days later on the billionaire's private jet.

Packer is now on the boat with his ex-wife, Erika Packer and their three children, Indigo, Jackson and Emmanuelle, after whom the $200 million 354-Foot Benetti Gigayacht is named.

The boat boasts 11 cabins and is five stories high with its own heated swimming pool, cinema, sauna, driving range and gym.

James Maas and his husband Adam Schroeder. Picture: Instagram

Maas with Packer on the IJE. Picture: Backgrid

Others to have been on the yacht over recent weeks include Packer's best mate, Ben Tilley.

Maas, 32, who grew up in Sydney's northern beaches, moved to Los Angeles nine years ago and was introduced to Schroeder through friends.

The Australian would not comment when contacted by The Daily Telegraph yesterday.

He and Packer have known each other for many years given Maas is close with Meares and are understood to have grown into their friendship over the past year.

Maas has also been seen holidaying in Aspen, Colorado, with Packer and his girlfriend Kylie Lim.

They have been photographed hanging out a number of times.

It was Maas who flew to Hawaii to be with Meares when she split from ex boyfriend, rocker Jon Stevens, back in 2015.

Maas was well connected when he lived in Sydney, and is understood to be friends with Alan Jones, Kyle Sandilands, John Ibrahim and Delta Goodrem.

Originally published as James Packer caught in the middle of high seas drama